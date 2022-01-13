Burlington Women’s & Men’s Legwear Autumn/Winter 2022/2023

ReBalance

With the Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 collection, Burlington finds new harmony and unites the different facets of the brand. Everything revolves around the balance between expressive humour with the typical Burlington twinkle in the eye and the popular British heritage. This balance is thematised in the two collection themes Uplifting and Grounding with positive, active and creative styles that show lightness and joy as well as calm, classic designs that radiate peace and strength.

Pure good mood! The Burlington Twinkle in the eye is guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face with its colourful colour block design and cheerful smiley embroidery motifs above the heel. Additional highlights are the “Be happy” lettering on the sole of the sock and the use of UV yarn in the waistband, which changes colour in the sunlight.

Everything is easy with the Burlington EASY. The feel-good design of the sporty ribbed sock is rounded off with a colourful EASY slogan and a colourful Burlington brand-typical clip. The modern flower motif on the Burlington Painted Flower is creative and playful and looks as if it was painted by hand with a brush. The design is perfectly accentuated by the innovative 360° print on a white base. Also innovative and functional is the Burlington Reflective Trekking sock for men in a sporty colourblock look. The comfortable hiking sock is the perfect companion for hikes in the colder seasons thanks to its moisture-regulating plush sole and good thermal insulation. A must-have not only for nature lovers - the Burlington Duck sock. With small ducks that blend perfectly into the geometric diamond pattern, it is the men’s motif sock of the season. The counterpart for the ladies also encourages you to step out of line. The all-over sheep motif with a black sheep and the “Be yourself” sole stamp make the Burlington Be one-of-a-kind a statement.

For cosy hours at home, the Burlington Cosy Rib is just the thing. The soft and cosy wool blend of the feminine ribbed sock promises the absolute feel-good factor.

Warm, woolly boat socks are also a must-have this season. The chunky knitted socks with 3D argyle structure for women and structure mix for men – Burlington Argyle Boot and Burlington Structure Boot – can be combined in many ways.

