C&A to expand its bridal offer

Dutch fashion retailer C&A is looking to expand its bridal wear range after the launch of its first collection in spring.

The company will expand its offer to include more styles, sizes and items to create a ‘bridal shop’, Sabrina Shairzay, head of trend at C&A, said on Thursday after the retailer’s fashion show in Essen. “We got a really fantastic response for something that was particularly in demand for our price point," she said.

C&A presented its first bridal collection in November with eight styles for wedding dresses and jumpsuits. Priced between 29.90 euros and 179.90 euros, the range was launched in select European stores and on C&A’s webshop in March. The launch comes as fast fashion retailers such as H&M and Asos have expanded into the wedding market and spending on the occasion continues to grow. According to a report by retail data company Edited, new wedding products in the mass market have increased by 19 percent in the UK and 29 percent in the US since May last year, proving there is a demand for lower priced products.

Additional sizes

The bridesmaids dresses will be added in the spring next year, said Shairzay, who also heads the creative development of C&A’s nightwear, swimwear, footwear and accessories. This Autumn, the range of sizes from the bridal collection will widen to 52. At the moment, the dresses are available in sizes 36 to 44 and partly in 48. “Right now women are really embracing their body size, they’re not trying to hide it anymore, they’re not trying to change who they are,” said Sabrina Shairzay. “We see that as a really great market opportunity.”

The womenswear segment of C&A currently offers a wider size range up to 60.