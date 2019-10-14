California the first state to ban fur

California is the first American state to ban the use of fur.

On Friday the legislation was formally signed by Governor Gavin Newson that will make it illegal to manufacture new fur products, including the sales thereof. The new law will apply to all garment manufacturing as well as accessories and other items that are made with fur. The law comes into effect on January 1st, 2023, and will see civil penalties for those who violate the ban.

Leather, cowhide, shearling and fur products used for religious purposes by Native American tribes are exempt from the ruling.

America’s west coast has been a pioneer in banning fur products, with West Hollywood, Berkley, San Francisco and Los Angeles all having imposed fur bans at city level.