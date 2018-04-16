Calvin Klein Eyewear introduces new brand look for 2018

London - Calvin Klein Inc, one of the leading lifestyle brands from PVH Corp, has revealed the new brand look and repositioning of its eyewear range.

The new direction from the Calvin Klein 205W39NYC and Calvin Klein Eyewear range has been completely developed under the guidance of Raf Simons, creative director of Calvin Klein. The move marks Simons first full range of eyewear for the brand since his appointment end of 2016.

Manufactured and distributed by eyewear giant Marchon, the new eyewear ranges will launch under its Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC and Calvin Klein Jeans labels, in line with the recent restructuring of the apparel and accessories lines from Calvin Klein.

"Raf Simons’ powerful brand vision is driving Calvin Klein forward around the world, category by category," said Steve Shiffman, CEO of Calvin Klein in a statement. "We are extremely proud of the innovative new eyewear designs that he has conceived and created with the team at Marchon to continue the growth of the Calvin Klein eyewear business."

Calvin Klein aims to give its eyewear division more visibility under its new branding direction, which includes the debut launch its first luxury eyewear frames under the Calvin Klein 205W39NYC range. The new collection, which includes architecturally inspired silhouettes with retro touches, are set to be sold in leading department stores such as Barney's, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, Dover Street Market and Isetan as well as premium retailers of eyewear frames.

The debut Calvin Klein 205W39NYC collection is also set to launch in Calvin Klein flagship store on Madison Avenue, New York and online at calvinklein.com, with prices ranging from 425 US dollars to 525 US dollars. The new eyewear collection from Calvin Klein, which features modern and sleek models, is set to launch in department stores such as Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, with prices ranging from 139 US dollars to 260 US dollars.

Calvin Klein Jeans eyewear collection is the most modestly priced, with prices ranging from 99 US dollars to 239 US dollars. The new collection, which includes modern sunglasses in vibrant colors, will be sold via selected eyewear retailers and in all Calvin Klein stores as well online at calvinklein.com

"It has been extremely exciting to see the progressive new direction for Calvin Klein under Raf Simons’ tenure," added Nicola Zotta, president, and CEO of Marchon Eyewear. "We are incredibly proud of our longstanding and collaborative relationship with Calvin Klein and the creative and innovative designs and products that we are jointly creating to further grow the Calvin Klein eyewear business around the world."

Images: Calvin Klein