Calvin Klein Fragrances returns to supermodel roots with new campaign

Over thirty years ago Calvin Klein launched its now legacy Eternity fragrance with Christy Turlington as its face. The scent was an overnight success and swiftly entered the fragrance hall of fame.

Three decades later the perfume is having a renaissance, as Coty the license holder and Calvin Klein parent company PVH release Eternity’s latest campaign again starring Christy Turlington Burns along with husband Edward Burns.

Since Eternity’s debut in 1988 and the iconic Obsession fragrance two years earlier, Calvin Klein remains one of Coty’s largest brand by net revenues in the world. The brand continues to hold leading positions in most developed markets, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, but also China and the Middle East.

During Mr Klein’s tenure, his minimal aesthetic and clever marketing earned him 400 million dollars when he handed the company’s reigns to PVH in a lucrative sale 2003.

Turlington at the time was one of the highest paid models in the world and her contract with Calvin Klein cemented her in the big six of earners amongst the Supermodels, which also included fellow catwalk legends Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and Cindy Crawford.

Turlington recorded the highest fees back in the 90s

While it was Linda Evangelista’s quip “we don’t wake up for less than $10,000 a day,” Turlington was thought to have secured the highest recorded campaign fees at the time with a three million dollar contract with Calvin Klein. Claudia Schiffer later went on to gross 15 million dollars in one year as the face of Chanel.

As a fragrance, Eternity is meant to evokes the promise of romance, intimacy, and commitment, and has seen Turlington star in its campaign three times, in 1988 and again in 2014 and 2016.

Calvin Klein Inc. in a statement said the Eternity story “continues with the iconic couple in a new television and print campaign that portrays an enduring love rooted in sensuality, authenticity, spontaneity, and supports the launch of the new Eternity Cologne for him and Eternity Eau Fresh for her Calvin Klein.

“After shooting the first Eternity Calvin Klein campaign ever over 30 years ago, it’s a pleasure to be working with Calvin Klein again and to continue to be a part of the history of such an iconic fragrance,” said Turlington Burns and Burns jointly.”

The television campaign is captured by filmmaker and photographer Matt Lambert and is a combination of traditional black and white in addition to color shots. Lachlan Bailey photographed the iconic couple in a classic black and white still campaign visual on the beach.

Global retail sales of Calvin Klein brand products exceeded 9 billion dollars in 2019 and were distributed in over 110 countries.

The Calvin Klein Eternity 2020 campaign can be seen here.