Calvin Klein hopes to go viral a second time with Jeremy Allen White campaign

Anyone following fashion accounts on Instagram or other social media channels will have seen new images of actor Jeremy Allen White fronting Calvin Klein underwear.

The New York-based star is the face of the brand’s newest campaign as the global fashion season returns in force in September.

Directed and shot by Mert Alas, the campaign shows Jeremy channeling classic Americana and nonchalant cool. “Everyday moments capture Jeremy sun-drenched and poolside, shining a new light on the latest underwear and denim,” Calvin Klein parent PVH said in a press release.

“Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.” said Jeremy.

PVH is hoping the images will go viral like its last campaign, reflecting a strategic move to capitalize on viral marketing success amidst challenging global economic conditions.

The company is leveraging the unprecedented popularity of White's previous campaign, which generated significant buzz on social media and boosted brand visibility. By doubling down on what PVH hopes is a proven formula, the group, which also operates Tommy Hilfiger, aims to maintain consumer interest and drive sales in a weakening consumer environment.

This approach demonstrates the company's adaptability in using celebrity-driven, digital-first marketing strategies to counteract broader economic headwinds. However, the effectiveness of this strategy will depend on whether PVH can replicate the organic virality of the original campaign and translate social media engagement into tangible sales growth in a potentially constrained spending climate.

Perpetuating a positive consumer réponse

“The group’s chief executive officer Stefan Larsson told WWD “the consumer response has been incredibly positive. Some of the comments I saw just on Instagram were ‘work should be canceled,’ ‘screaming,’ and ‘stopping the world again.’ That’s the kind of sentiment. We really struck a chord with Jeremy Allen White. It’s really, really powerful.”