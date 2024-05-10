Campaign for Wool retains King Charles as patron

The Campaign for Wool has confirmed the continued patronage of HM The King, a steadfast supporter of its mission to advocate for wool's environmental merits and sustainability. King Charles’ commitment underscores the critical importance of promoting wool as a natural, renewable, and biodegradable resource in the face of escalating concerns over climate change and synthetic material proliferation.

Last week King Charles and other senior British royals announced they would relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said.

Originally spearheaded by King Charles during his tenure as The Prince of Wales in 2008, the Campaign for Wool was officially inaugurated in 2010. Its primary objective was to empower wool growers across the Commonwealth to confront the ascent of synthetic fibers, which pose significant ecological challenges in fashion, interiors, and construction. As the Campaign's Patron, King Charles has traversed various regions including the UK, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and South Africa, engaging with wool growers to underscore the environmental superiority and ecological benefits of wool across diverse applications.

Empowering wool growers across the Commonwealth

Aligned with King Charles’ recent thematic focus on Climate, Community, Commonwealth, and Culture, the Campaign for Wool assumes heightened relevance in today's context of climate change and burgeoning plastic consumption. His Majesty has been a vocal advocate for wool since his student days, when he first raised concerns about the mainstream adoption of plastics over five decades ago. Embracing wool emerges as a conscientious choice, imperative for safeguarding the planet for future generations.

The Campaign enjoys widespread support from stakeholders worldwide, including farmers, wool processors, designers, brands, and retailers. In 2024, the Campaign is poised to unveil an array of innovative initiatives and collaborations during Wool Month, slated for October. These endeavors promise to further amplify the visibility and significance of wool in sustainable practices and consumer choices, underscoring its pivotal role in mitigating environmental degradation.