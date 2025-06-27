Campbell Menswear enters the Irish Market: Jonathan Eakin appointed as representative

The Dutch menswear brand Campbell is taking a new step in its international expansion by officially entering the Irish market. To support this development, Jonathan Eakin has been appointed as the exclusive representative for Ireland. He will begin immediately with the pre-sales of the Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Campbell’s mission is clear: to create a clothing experience that not only does justice to this defining stage of life but elevates it. Whether it's a timeless jacket, a stylish pair of trousers, or a perfectly tailored shirt, Campbell offers clothing that exudes confidence and seamlessly fits into the life of the man who knows what he wants. As they put it at Campbell: Elevate Life!

“Ireland is a logical and highly promising next step for us,” says founder Arthur Feenstra. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Jonathan on board. His experience, network, and instinct for the product make him the perfect partner to build Campbell locally.”

Jonathan Eakin brings a long track record in the Irish fashion industry, having worked in recent years with both established retailers and forward-thinking brands. With his appointment, Campbell’s SS26 collection pre-sales are kicking off immediately, a line that once again focuses on contemporary silhouettes, premium fabrics, and everyday wearability.

The collection is available for viewing starting this week at Unit 14 Zone 3 of Fashion City in Dublin, Ireland.