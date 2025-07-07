Camper and Issey Miyake unite for a collaborative capsule collection

Madrid – Mallorca-based footwear brand Camper continues to broaden its footprint and profile as an international brand. It has now surprised the industry with the announcement of a collaborative capsule collection designed in partnership with the historic Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake. This special project highlights Camper's distinctive approach to brand development, differentiating its specialist footwear offerings from the increasingly independent Camperlab, which embraces its new nature as a lifestyle brand.

Following its successful relaunch at Paris Fashion Week Men's, where Camperlab, formerly known as its "designer footwear" label, was presented to press, trend forecasters, and international buyers as a fully-fledged fashion and lifestyle brand, Camper remains in the spotlight. This time, the focus is on the latest initiative from its creative and design department, led by Finnish designer Achilles Ion Gabriel, who also heads Camperlab. Camper opened its creative department and archives to Issey Miyake, allowing its current creative director, Satoshi Kondo, who assumed the role in September 2019, to shape a collaborative capsule collection. Kondo blended the core DNA of both Camper and Issey Miyake, from both a formal and metaphysical perspective.

Camper x Issey Miyake capsule collection. Credits: Camper.

"Issey Miyake embodies the innovative spirit and creative prowess of its founder, who presented his first collection and exceptional design philosophy in 1971," Camper explained in a statement. "Since then," they noted, and especially under Kondo's creative direction, "Issey Miyake womenswear has designed and crafted garments that explore the relationship – the ease and 'ma' (unoccupied space) – between the wearer's body and the fabric, conveying a sense of universality that transcends Western and Eastern apparel design conventions." This avant-garde nature is once again evident in this capsule "created by Kondo, designer of Issey Miyake", for Camper.

Available from 15 July

Marking one of Camper's most unique projects to date, coinciding with its 50th anniversary in 2025, the collection comprises two reimagined models from Camper's "Peu" footwear family. These designs, now released as part of Camper's autumn/winter 2025 offering under the name "Peu Form", will be available from Tuesday, 15 July. They will be sold through Camper and Issey Miyake stores worldwide, as well as selected distributors and Camper's online store.

Available in four colours, ranging from neutral black and white to more vibrant Klein blue and Camper's signature clay red, the collection features a Peu Form "Camper x Issey Miyake" mule, designed to be worn with or without the heel covered. The collection also includes an ankle boot design, available in the same four colours. The designs are distinguished by their use of exceptionally soft, high-quality Italian leather, reflecting the shared commitment to quality between Camper and Issey Miyake. A polyurethane insole and a sole made from 20 percent recycled thermoplastic polyurethane provide enhanced comfort while reducing the designs' environmental impact. Furthermore, the designs are shaped by Issey Miyake's "a piece of cloth" principle, with each shoe constructed from a single piece of leather.

"Taking Issey Miyake's emblematic 'a piece of cloth' concept as a starting point, the footwear designs reference Camper's iconic 'Peu' family while exploring how a single piece of material can envelop and cover the foot." Camper observes that "the result is a playful, sensual, and organic silhouette that draws on the legacy of both brands." This collaboration celebrates originality, functionality, and craftsmanship, bringing them to everyday life with a responsible approach and a pioneering spirit, setting the tone for Camper's upcoming season.