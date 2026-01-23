Camperlab FW26: Achilles Ion Gabriel nears final bow in Paris

Following the news of Achilles Ion Gabriel’s impending departure, anticipation reached a fever pitch as Camperlab unveiled its autumn/winter 2026/2027 collection on Thursday, January 22. This marks the penultimate collection for the Finnish designer, who is set to step down after a transformative six-and-a-half-year tenure as global creative director of the Camper Group. While officially listed as a "presentation" on the Paris Fashion Week Men’s calendar, the brand opted for a full runway format—a strategic move consistent with its high-profile Paris debut in June 2025.

The collection was staged at the historic Art Deco theater, Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, serving as a backdrop for the brand’s fully realized identity as a contemporary fashion house. Gabriel’s signature genderless aesthetic was delivered through what the brand described as a "complete sensory and immersive experience." The atmosphere was defined by the electronic rhythms of DJ Pandora’s Jukebox and a soulful live finale by American singer Annahstasia Enuke. Complementing the urban nature of the FW26 pieces, a street-cast lineup provided a "dose of reality and authenticity" to the presentation, grounding the avant-garde designs in a relatable, metropolitan context.

Since taking the creative helm, Gabriel has been credited with successfully pivoting Camperlab from a footwear-focused label into a comprehensive lifestyle brand. This collection serves as a refined bookend to a period defined by bold silhouettes and a radical brand overhaul. As Gabriel prepares to exit his responsibilities within the group, the FW26 show underscores the significant creative legacy he leaves behind and the high bar set for his successor.

Camperlab, presentation show in Paris of the autumn/winter 2026/2027 collection. Credits: Camperlab.

The collection is revealed to be deeply personal, structured around a central theme. The Finnish designer, Achilles Ion Gabriel, drew inspiration from the cold winters of his childhood in Lapland, Finland's northernmost region. He has revisited and shared these experiences through the collection's pieces and designs, as well as through the presentation itself during Paris Fashion Week. This distinctly alternative event aimed to immerse the audience in the midst of a cold winter blizzard.

“Framed by a relentless blizzard, the show immerses the audience in an experience of essential solitude, harsh by nature, but punctuated by moments of sudden serenity and clarity,” states Camperlab. Based on this sensory atmosphere and figurative setting, “the presentation revolves around twenty wind-swept characters, played by a modest cast of models, talents and street-cast profiles,” who appear on stage as if “enveloped in sub-zero temperatures.” In the face of this adverse weather, “some are dressed elementally, as if gathering firewood to heat a cabin, while others” are “prepared to withstand the prolonged polar nights.”

Worn finishes and 'boreal' pinks and greens

Bringing this inspiring set of intentions and inspirations to life, the collection's colour palette is based on a chromatic symphony dominated by cool mud-browns, blues, whites, greys and blacks. These tones are drawn from the natural landscape of Finnish Lapland. Supernatural and mystical pinks and emerald greens, inspired by the Northern Lights, are added like a magical apparition.

The collection translates a moody palette into a versatile range of apparel, anchored by deconstructed outerwear, voluminous bombers, and coordinated separates. These pieces bridge the gap between high fashion and utility, defined by urban silhouettes and distressed, "worn-effect" finishes. While denim remains a cornerstone of the Camperlab aesthetic, the FW26 material play is notably elevated, featuring waxed cottons, long-haired wools, and brushed, aged-white leathers embossed with an ostrich-skin texture.

Expanding its reach as a lifestyle brand, the collection introduces a suite of leather accessories. Highlights include scaled-down iterations of the signature ‘Laukku’ and ‘Lunssi’ bags, alongside a new belt featuring a "maxi" industrial metal buckle. The core footwear offering remains a focal point, led by the ‘Terroso’ boots, ‘Escandalo’ loafers and heeled boots, and the ‘Canicula’ leather trainers.

Beyond the main line, the runway served as a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with Real Club Deportivo Mallorca. This partnership, first announced in December 2024, merges Camperlab’s avant-garde sensibilities with the heritage of the Spanish football club, signaling a strategic push into the intersection of fashion and professional sport.

Achilles Ion Gabriel, creative director of Camper and Camperlab, at the close of the presentation show in Paris of the Camperlab collection for the autumn/winter 2026/2027 season. Credits: Camperlab.

As his final projects, and in line with the company's announcement just over a week ago, Gabriel is developing their new collections for the spring/summer 2027 season. These collections will be presented in early December of this year.