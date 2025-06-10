Camperlab reinforces independence with new visual identity ahead of Paris Fashion Week debut

Madrid - Camperlab is asserting its distinct identity, separate from its parent company, Spanish footwear specialist Camper, through a refreshed visual identity. This rebranding coincides with Camperlab's much-anticipated presentation at the upcoming Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Camper's management has been strategically developing Camperlab, initially known as the brand’s most experimental line. In February 2024, this evolution accelerated with the introduction of Camperlab's first clothing collection, designed by Achilles Ion Gabriel, Camper's global creative director since 2020. Camperlab, initially launched in September 2014 under Romain Kremer as a "signature line," marked Camper’s aim to expand beyond footwear. Kremer, Camper's first creative director since June 2014, guided both Camper and Camperlab until June 2019.

Following Kremer’s departure, Achilles Ion Gabriel was appointed as Camperlab's creative director. Gabriel's role expanded in August 2020 when he became Camper's global creative director, overseeing all lines, including Camperlab, which became a platform for his experimental designs. Gabriel extended Camperlab's offerings to include apparel, launching the first clothing collection for SS24 in February 2024. Simultaneously, Gabriel announced his own fashion house in November 2023, presenting collections at Pitti Uomo. However, focus appears to have shifted back to Camperlab as it establishes itself as a comprehensive lifestyle brand.

RCD Mallorca player as the protagonist of the Camperlab Spring/Summer 2025 collection campaign. Credits: Camperlab.

Camperlab’s new logo. Credits: Camperlab.

Camperlab will debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week with a presentation on Thursday, June 26, 2025, showcasing its SS26 collection. This presentation follows the SS25 collection and a campaign featuring RCD Mallorca football players, as Camperlab has been an official sponsor since January 2025. The SS26 collection will be the first to feature Camperlab’s new visual identity.

New Visual Identity

This new visual identity marks a significant shift during Camper's 50th-anniversary celebrations. Developed with Milan-based Giga Design Studio, the new corporate codes emphasize Camperlab’s independence as a lifestyle brand. The identity includes a new logo and monogram, retaining the experimental essence of Camperlab’s origins while incorporating elements from its previous branding. Key inspiration comes from Mallorcan reptiles, such as the Balearic lizard and viperine snake, symbolizing renewal and resilience.

Camperlab’s old logo. Credits: Camperlab.

The new logo contrasts with minimalist trends, featuring a serif typeface with sharp, fang-like finishes. The monogram features a double "C," designed to resemble a snake’s mouth with sharp angles. Camperlab describes the new visual language as "based on tension and strangeness," with "shapes [that] bend and distort to create a raw and austere aesthetic." The logo and monogram aim to represent Camperlab’s metamorphosis from a footwear manufacturer to an independent fashion brand with a distinct vision. The double "C" monogram suggests a swallowing and attacking motion, symbolizing transformation.

In essence, the revamped visual identity signifies Camperlab's evolution and its commitment to establishing itself as a leading independent fashion and lifestyle brand.

Camperlab’s new double “C” monogram. Credits: Camperlab.

Summary Camperlab is rebranding with a new visual identity to distinguish itself from its parent company, Camper, and emphasize its independence as a lifestyle brand.

The new visual identity, developed with Giga Design Studio, includes a new logo and monogram inspired by Mallorcan reptiles, symbolizing renewal and resilience.

Camperlab will debut its SS26 collection at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, showcasing the new visual identity and marking its evolution into an independent fashion brand.