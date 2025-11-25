Canopy adds eight new fashion partners as industry pressure mounts to protect ancient forests

Environmental non-profit Canopy has expanded its fashion-sector coalition, adding eight companies to its Pack4Good and CanopyStyle initiatives in a move that underscores the industry’s accelerating pivot toward forest-free materials. Marc O’Polo, Victoria’s Secret & Co., Akyn, Mint Velvet, Spell, OUTnABOUT, DÔEN and ICICLE have all signed on to eliminate Ancient and Endangered Forests from their paper packaging and man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) supply chains. They join three next-gen fibre innovators, Red Leaf, Zylotex and Chempolis, broadening the network of companies exploring alternatives to wood-based pulp.

The commitments arrive as global reliance on virgin forests continues to rise. More than 3.1 billion trees are felled each year to produce paper packaging, according to Canopy, with a significant proportion sourced from critical forest ecosystems. The appetite for MMCF textiles such as viscose has also grown sharply in recent years, driven by the expansion of the global fashion and e-commerce sectors.

3.1bn trees felled per year for packaging

For many brands, the partnership aligns with a broader shift toward supply-chain transparency and the need to future-proof material sourcing. “Joining CanopyStyle and Pack4Good reflects our deep commitment to transparency and traceability,” said Amy Powney, creative director and founder of Akyn, noting that protecting vulnerable forests is a natural extension of the brand’s design ethos.

Sustainability commitments are increasingly intertwined with business resilience, a point echoed by companies exploring next-generation materials, ranging from agricultural residues to recycled textile pulp. Finnish biorefinery company Chempolis, one of the innovators joining the network, highlighted the need for industrial-scale alternatives. “Innovation must serve both industry and the planet,” said CEO Heli Antila, adding that new biorefining technologies will be key in reducing emissions and easing pressure on wood-based supply chains.

The US brand DÔEN framed its decision as part of a wider effort to embed environmental and social responsibility across its production model. “The fashion industry has a duty to lead with intention, and that includes ensuring our textiles and packaging do not come at the expense of the world’s Ancient and Endangered Forests,” said Christina Castle, senior manager of impact and product sustainability.

With the latest additions, the CanopyStyle initiative now includes 590 brands representing more than 2 trillion dollars in combined annual revenue. Pack4Good has 480 participating companies with collective revenues exceeding 403 billion dollars, marking significant momentum behind the transition to low-impact packaging and regenerated fibre solutions.

The trend mirrors a wider industry movement toward circular material flows. Several large luxury and mass-market groups, including Kering, Inditex and H&M, are advancing their own forest-free fibre pilot projects and scaling textile-to-textile recycling. Analysts note that such transitions are not only environmentally urgent but increasingly commercially strategic as brands face tightening regulation across the EU, US and UK.

Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy, said the new partnerships reflect a growing global recognition that style and sustainability must evolve together. “Implementing these commitments will help keep the world’s forests standing and accelerate next-gen solutions,” she said.

While the use of recycled fibres and agricultural-waste feedstocks is still nascent, the growing roster of brands and innovators backing the shift suggests that the market for forest-free fashion and packaging is poised for strong expansion, a potential turning point for one of fashion’s most resource-intensive material streams.