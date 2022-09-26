Cara Delevingne stars in G-Star RAW’s new Fall campaign

Amsterdam 26th of September 2022 - Top model, actress and singer Cara Delevingne is the face of the new G-Star Hardcore Denim campaign. With a female talent to front the campaign, she fits in perfectly with the brand's tradition of working with unique talents. Delevingne is a “true original” through her rebellious, outspoken character and her ability to show different aspects to her personality.

Unexpected Perspectives

The campaign introduces a new denim collection presenting G-Star's signature designs which always strive to challenge the norm. Set in an abstract world, without rules or logic, Delevingne features alongside the other models moving through surreal cities. Within the abstract setting, you'll see unexpected dimensions, disruptive perspectives and unusual gravitational forces.

New Collection, New Fits

The British top model is rocking two new denim fits for women: The Stray and Type 49.

The Stray is a straight fit with an ultra high-rise and is inspired by the iconic 50s girl gangs who rebelled against austerity. With a youthful, androgynous vibe, it offers a rebellious edge to a classic style.

For both men and women, The Type 49 brings a modernity to an old souled design, complete with a high rise and a relaxed straight leg. The FW22 collection pushes the boundaries of G-Star’s signature denim design, in a campaign where Hardcore Denim goes beyond reality.

Denim Essentials

G-Star is denim. And for this reason, the brand is launching a collection of their timeless denim must-haves this season: Denim Essentials. The capsule collection contains denim classics that will feature every season. From a boyfriend-fit denim vest to the Arc 3D jeans, each one of these staple pieces are available to wear through the years.

The G-Star RAW Hardcore Denim collection is available now in stores and via g-star.com

About G-Star RAW

Since 1989, G-Star RAW has pushed the boundaries of denim design, manifesting its own vision of the future by introducing “luxury denim” for the streets through pioneering styles. Hardcore Denim is the philosophy that expresses the brand’s obsession with denim; the cloth, the craft and the history. It pushes G-Star to invent, explore and take craftsmanship to another level - down to the smallest detail - and with a strong belief that there is no limit to what denim can do. With innovation, sustainability and creativity at its core, the brand pursues to define the next generation of denim with respect for people and planet.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne (1992) is an English model, actress and singer. She signed with Storm Model Management after leaving school and proceeded to win Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.