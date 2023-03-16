Care & Wear by Knit-ted

Your Knit-ted clothing is a beautiful investment for a sustainable wardrobe. With the right care you can enjoy wearing it for years. We’d love to give you our tips to give your knitwear the right love and care.

Washing

Follow the care label

Make sure you wash and dry your garments the right way. Always read the attached washing label and its wash- and dry instructions. Wash your garments inside out.

Use a laundry bag

During machine wash your garment is exposed to friction. To protect your laundry, you can use a wash bag. This can prevent your garments from creases, lint and pilling.

Air often and wash infrequent

Don’t wash your garments more often than necessary. Wool is self-cleaning, meaning that your wool garments stay fresh without washing. To freshen up your garments, hang them outside or near a window to air. If any odours do not disappear after airing, then you can wash your garment.

Wool wash program

Did you know that wool can be washed in hot water? Wool will only shrink when hot water is combined with motion. The garment should be completely still during the washing process. Therefore only machine wash your wool garments on a short wool program, or hand wash.

Wool detergent

Wash wool with a special wool detergent. These laundry detergents are free of enzymes, which can potentially destroy the protein in the wool fibres and could result in small holes in your garment.

Drying

Don't tumble dry

We don't recommend that you tumble dry anything but bed linen and towels. If you do decide to use the tumble dryer, please use tumble dry balls to seperate the garments and shorten the drying time.

Dry knitwear on a flat surface

Keep your knitwear in shape by drying them on a flat surface. Gently squeeze as much water out as possible after the washing. Put a towel underneath which will soak up any water that drips down. Flip the garment once in a while to ensure even drying.

Dry on hanger

Cotton, viscose and linen items dry best hanging on a hanger. First stretch out the garment properly and flatten any creases, then put it on a hanger and let it air-dry.

More tips

Stain treatment

Treat a stain as soon as possible. Waiting until the stain has dried to treat it increases the risk of it becoming permanent.

Storage

Keep your knitwear nice in shape by folding it flat instead of hanging in your wardrobe. Hanging knitwear on a hanger will increase the risk of it losing its shape.

Pilling

Wool is a natural fibre, and it is natural that little pilling lumps may occur with wear. You can easily remove pilling by gently brushing with a knitwear comb, a fabric shaver, or just by picking them off.

Jewelry

Be careful with jewelry and other sharp items. We advice you to put your clothing on first and your jewelry last.

Mohair

Mohair loses hair during use. Please take care when wearing mohair items on dark clothing.