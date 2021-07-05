Caroline 1942: Floral explosion

“When I listen to the sound of the waves, the river beneath, the birds above, I know that I am closer to you, your masterpiece is who I am, a replica of your design.”

This Spring/Summer and Raining Season, CAROLINE 1942 would like to introduce to you our unique print,”Floral Explosion”! This print was beautifully designed with you in mind, its intricate pattern mimics nature as it rotates and creates a mental picture of peace and tranquility.

We were intentional with our colour palette and well thought out features; Black detailed lines on a bed of fuchsia pink, with an iota of red flowers creating a busy background that still maintains its solace.

T'is the season to explore, escape, and venture into a Journey of great expectations!

Floral explosion, coming soon!