Cascale unveils updated Higg Index tool

Cascale, formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, has introduced the latest iteration of the Higg Brand and Retail Module (BRM), reinforcing its commitment to refining sustainability assessment tools for the fashion industry. Part of the broader Higg Index suite, the Higg BRM is designed to help brands and retailers evaluate their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance across global value chains.

While the update introduces only incremental changes, it enhances usability with refined guidance, expanded social metrics, and alignment with industry frameworks such as Textile Exchange’s Material Benchmark and the ZDHC Brands to Zero program. Crucially, the module maintains compatibility with previous versions, allowing companies to track their sustainability progress year over year.

Steps toward greater accountability

A key enhancement is improved benchmarking capabilities, enabling companies to assess their sustainability performance relative to industry peers. The tool now provides a more comprehensive value chain assessment, reflecting the industry’s push for greater transparency and accountability. Additionally, verification—while still optional for Cascale members—is now available to all users, offering the potential for more credible and standardized ESG data.

Cascale’s refinement process involved extensive industry consultation, with input from 78 member brands and assessments of 15 sustainability frameworks. The updated Higg BRM reflects insights from partners including Textile Exchange, ZDHC, Fair Wear, and the Sustainable Terms of Trade Initiative (STTI), ensuring alignment with best practices in circularity, biodiversity, and responsible sourcing.

An evolving tool

Despite its widespread adoption, the Higg BRM has faced scrutiny over data reliability and real-world impact. While Cascale highlights the module’s alignment with emerging regulations such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), critics argue that voluntary verification and self-reported metrics still leave room for greenwashing. Furthermore, some argue there is no such thing as sustainable fast fashion, making sustainability reporting of fast fashion companies superfluous and deceptive, according to a Quartz investigation into H&M's sustainability reporting in 2022.

Nevertheless, as regulatory pressures mount and consumer demand for transparency grows, the evolution of ESG tools like the Higg BRM is becoming increasingly critical. Whether the latest update represents a genuine step forward or a measured response to industry expectations will depend on its adoption—and the rigor with which brands choose to engage with it.