CashCuff shirts - a day in the life

A while ago I started chatting with Andy of DressCode Shirts and the CashCuff about security of contactless payments, back when the news of the contactless limit increase first broke. Since much of my work involves looking at attack vectors of fraudsters, I was interested in whether his solution would be a benefit in terms of security.

In terms of the technology, contactless payments are fairly secure all round. The system is designed to use a unique code for each transaction, meaning that the card data is never transferred wirelessly. While there are technical exploits that can be used, they are frankly beyond the reach of the average (or even most above-average) criminals. On top of that, contactless fraud is generally carried out by opportunist criminals – more strategic ones use other methods which allow greater profit, which aren’t relevant here.

So that raises the question of does the CashCuff, having your payment mechanism tucked away in a cuff of your shirt, make you more secure about these opportunists?

The simple answer, having tested it out at a security conference, used it for everyday wear, and run it against a (admittedly simple) wireless security assessment, is yes.

Let’s look at the technology first – the wireless transactions are just as secure as using your card for contactless, with the added advantage that someone can’t spot your card details as you’re waving it around by the machine.

Next question, does it reduce opportunities for opportunists to steal your payment system and use it to access your money? Again, very much a yes here. Several times I got questions about how I was paying, since it’s such a discreet little system. Opportunist fraudsters might pick your pocket, whether that’s of your phone or your wallet, they might even nab a smartwatch, but stealing the shirt off your back when the payment mechanism is this discreet is unlikely to say the least.

On top of that I would argue it also reduces the chance for someone to steal your card details. The fact that most cards still have almost all the information to misuse that card printed on them is a problem that’s not going to go away for a while. Using the CashCuff means that you don’t need to carry those details with you.

Overall not only was it more convenient than taking a card from a wallet and flashing it around, or taking out a phone from a pocket, or prodding at tiny buttons on a smartwatch to enter a PIN before paying, it also brought a bit of fun to the experience as people (including other security people) tried to work out what was being done. I even had a handful thinking I might have had an implant (which is somewhat less convenient to put in or remove on a whim, and carries more risks than I’m comfortable with taking).

And of course, the shirt was absolutely gorgeous.

James Bore

London www.bores.com

Bores focuses on digital, data and cyber security. James holds an MSc in Cyber Security from Northumbria University, and has worked in IT support, security, development, architecture and engineering. Cyber security is James’ passion and he is globally recognised as an expert in his field, he regularly speaks at conferences, writes for magazines as well as contributing book chapters on security threats.

Showing your stripes – the Climate Code women’s shirt

The Climate Code shirt from DressCode Shirts is the first of a number of designs that has been created for both men and women. The Climate Code design has been applauded for it’s role in bringing the climate challenge message front of mind, but what’s it like to wear? And have DressCode Shirts understood the difference between body shapes, look and feel? We asked Lindsay Edwards, independent stylist, to test drive it, here’s her thoughts.

“Despite a long history of avoiding shirts (their starched and structured fit have always felt at war against my curved body shape), I was instantly captivated by the Climate Code from DressCode Shirts”.

Clothes with a message

This is a shirt with an important story to tell about climate change - and it’s vibrant colours and bold pattern certainly ensure that it’s heard.

First impressions

When the shirt arrived I was delighted to find that the fabric is luxuriously light and soft, fluid almost, enabling it to skim effortlessly over the bodies curves. With zero compromise on fit, this shirt is an inspired demonstration of environmentally friendly fashion at its very finest.

CashCuff shirt from DressCode, courtesy of the brand

Lindsay Edwards

Personal Stylist at REIMAGISE

Bedfordshire, UK