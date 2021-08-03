CATERPILLAR workwear redefined

Spring/Summer 2022

CAT WWR SS22 collection is focusing on the revisitation of the original workwear gear from USA.

All products are following the real aesthetics of the American workwear adding features like heavy washing, garment treatments, utility pockets, and vintage prints. These tips are making the collection unique in the markets, able to mix and match the originality with the contemporary customer demands.

The line is built on hoodies, sweatshirts, workwear shirts, cargos, carpenter pants, shorts, t-shirts, and workwear jackets offering, to the European buyers, a specific color palette coming from the original archives.

News from this season is also a celebration capsule of the 1956 Caterpillar Diesels Basketball team. This basketball team was one of the most successful on the American League back in the ‘50s.

Thanks to the huge picture archive of CAT Inc, CAT WWR was able to pick the original basketball uniforms of that time and re-present it in a modern way in order to celebrate the beautiful Americana-sport varsity mood.

Inspiration, quality, and originality are the key points of CAT WWR.