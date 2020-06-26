Cath Kidston brings its vintage chic designs to Animal Crossing

Cath Kidston has become the latest fashion brand to bring its collections to the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The British fashion and lifestyle label has made a selection of its vintage chic designs across fashion and furnishing available on Nintendo’s popular social simulation game. The prints are available to download via a QR code and come in three styles: Button Rose, Strawberry Gingham, and Wheels and Wings Cadet.

Animal Crossing took the gaming world by storm during lockdown and quickly found itself on the radar of the fashion world. In particular, the customisable clothing design feature saw creative gamers making digital versions of their favourite designer outfits and eventually saw big-name brands like Valentino and Marc Jacobs launching digital versions of their collections.

In April, Baring Private Equity Asia acquired Cath Kidston’s online, franchise and wholesale businesses and announced it would transform the company into a “brand-first, digital-led” retailer.