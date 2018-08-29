Cath Kidston to launch a Fearne Cotton collection

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Cath Kidston has confirmed that it is teaming up with TV personality Fearne Cotton on a new product collaboration that will launch at the end of October.

The limited edition ‘Fearne Loves’ collection will span fashion, accessories and homeware and will feature iconic Cath Kidston archive print, Hampstead Ditsy, alongside motifs that Cotton “holds dear,” including tributes to her children, with sketched honeybees and t-rex dinosaur’s taking centre stage, said the retailer.

The new fashion and homeware collection marks the first that the brand has worked on with an ambassador, and follows the retailer’s highly successful collaboration with Disney, which has included collections featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Winnie-the-Pooh, Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland, and the 101 Dalmatians.

Xenia Xenophontos, head of communications at Cath Kidston, said in a press release: “Fearne has been a long-standing brand ambassador and fan of Cath Kidston, so we are extremely excited to announce the collaboration. Fearne is a British style icon who perfectly encapsulates our brand values and motto, to ‘brighten up your day’.

“This collection felt like the natural way for our special partnership with Fearne to evolve, and we have thoroughly enjoyed working closely with her on this exclusive collaboration. The result is a range we are all extremely proud of, and we look forward to launching it later this year.”

Cotton added: “I’m so excited to be working with one of my favourite British heritage brands. I’ve been a fan of Cath Kidston ever since I got my first spotty table cloth from them in my first flat, so it’s been an absolute dream to design such a positive, playful range with them.”

The ‘Fearne Loves’ collection will launch on October 26 and will be available both online and in stores, and the brand will release more information on the product offering nearer the launch date.

This isn’t Fearne Cotton’s first fashion foray, the TV personality has a kidswear collection with Boots Mini Club that caters for kids aged 9 months to six years for boys and girls, and previously had a womenswear and homeware line with very.co.uk.

Images: The ‘Fearne Loves’ print - courtesy of Cath Kidston