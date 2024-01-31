Cavallaro Napoli Autumn/Winter 2024

Embark on a sartorial journey with Autumn Winter 2024 menswear collection, where sophistication meets adventure. Drawing inspiration from the timeless allure of Cortina d'Ampezzo, our designs echo the captivating spirit of the 1956 Winter Olympics, immortalizing the breathtaking landscapes and iconic moments that define this picturesque Italian ski resort.

Sorapiss Serenity

Embark on an exploration of the secluded alpine beauty surrounding Lago di Sorapiss in the Dolomites. Our color palette draws inspiration from nature's harmonious spectrum. Evoking the unique blue of the lake, seamlessly blended with timeless shades of navy, white, and grey melange, each garment reflects the serene beauty of its surroundings.

Torri Tranquility

The Cinque Torri is one of the most recognizable rock formations in the Dolomites. It is a popular hiking and rock climbing destination. This collection is a homage to the natural splendor and historical significance of this renowned destination. Our pieces emanate style and refinement, presenting a thoughtfully curated palette featuring off-white, beige, sand, brown and a splash of blue—a harmonious blend of enduring hues that effortlessly encapsulate the essence of Cinque Torri.

Credits: Cavallaro Napoli

Giau Pass

Introducing 'The Giau Pass Hike,' where nature's grandeur intertwines with sartorial sophistication. Drawing inspiration from the verdant hues of the Passo Giau hike, this collection presents a captivating blend of lush greens transitioning to tranquil off-white, enriched with a touch of mustard and navy.

Cortina Cityscape

Step into the refined sophistication of 'Dolce Vita in Cortina,' where the allure of urban living meets alpine charm. The color palette, influenced by the town's timeless charm, features shades of black, grey, off white plus dark brown and kit, harmoniously complementing the urban landscape with an understated yet sophisticated flair.

Credits: Cavallaro Napoli

Cavallaro Napoli showcases the collection in the showroom until February 25, 2024. Haven't scheduled a buying appointment yet but curious about the collection? Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or via 023-542 4218. We can explore possibilities together. If preferred, a digital appointment is also available. Grazie mille!