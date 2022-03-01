Celebrate IWD 2022 with Ana Dyla

International Women’s Day, the perfect time to stand in solidarity and lift each other up as we celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. We celebrate all women who own their unique inner light and tell their story. This inner light represents the strength, grace and power that all women share.

Ana Dyla jewellery empowers women to fully express their own personal style, enabling them to create their own legacy. A sister-owned jewellery company, Ana Dyla has always been female orientated. Crafting jewellery that features details only the wearer can feel one-of-a-kind.

Jewellery are a reflection of the woman who wears them. From her personal style to what she believes in, what she has been through and where she is going.”

Our mission is to connect women with pieces that reflect her beauty and celebrate her milestone moments.

As women, we fulfill many roles. Life brings us value, joy & sense of reality. But strength is not the same as courage. Ana Dyla challenges you to tell your unique story - without hesitation. Your jewellery tells us everything about you. Shine, share and keep that which is dear to you. #Tellyourstory Unapologetically.

Ana Dyla, SS22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Why celebrate IWD 2022 with jewellery?

Jewellery has been used by women for centuries to express and celebrate their individualism. It is what bonds us as women and what defines us as individuals. Celebrate the important women in your life with a gorgeous gift, or treat yourself to something inspirational.

One of the colors that stand with IWD is green. Like the perfect Peridot gemstone, which stands for collaborations & shared missions. We would love to introduce you to our Peridot jewellery.

The material of the jewelry varies from 925 sterling silver, gold vermeil or solid gold. Vermeil is a unique mix of high-quality precious metal, without the hefty price tag. Unlike standard plating, vermeil has a thick layer of 2.5 microns of 18 carat gold layered on a 925 sterling silver base.

Ana Dyla is ethically produced, of high quality and prices range from €45 - €669.

It is now possible to place a pre-order for our SS22 collection. You can pre-order the SS22 by sending an email to sales@anadyla.com. Place your order before March 31, 2022 and have a chance to receive €200 shopping credits.

Ana Dyla shares inspiration and honest lifestyle belongings for conscious and joyful living. With every piece you purchase, you support us creating 100 fair trade jobs worldwide.

Delivery: All orders placed before 31 March will be shipped before April 1st. Minimum order: €250