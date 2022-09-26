Celebrating good vibes and Minimum’s SS23 styles

MINIMUM SS23

Preview Event

Oslo, Norway

The Danish fashion brand Minimum recently celebrated its coming Spring-Summer 2023 collection at a preview event in Oslo, Norway. A guest-list of buyers, influencers and friends of the house were invited to take part in the collection presentation by trying on the styles and celebrating Minimum’s brand values including Good Vibes, Authenticity, Community, Generations and Diversity.

MINIMUM SPRING-SUMMER 2023

For the Spring-Summer 2023 season, the brand returns to their Scandinavian heritage by interpreting the clean aesthetic in an updated version relevant for today. The functional and easy- to-wear tradition is embodied in every style where the attention to detail is visibly catered for.

Diversity in silhouettes allows to play with proportions and the color direction is inspired by the need for optimism and stability after a period of uncertainty. The collection’s calm and natural colors connects us with nature, while the seasonal highlight colors create an uplifting element to be combined in unexpected ways.

Minimum, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

LAUNCH

Minimum’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection will launch in drops from January through March 2023.

For more information about Minimum and the collection please contact PR & Marketing Responsible Maria Bill Rasmussen on maria.b@minimum.dk.

Explore the brand at minimumfashion.com or on social media @minimum_fashion.

Minimum, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand