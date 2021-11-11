Cem Altan Commences as New IAF President at Successful 36th IAF World Fashion Convention in Antwerp

At the IAF Board of Directors Dinner held on Sunday November 7th in Antwerp, Han Bekke handed over the IAF Presidency to Cem Altan. Cem Altan is founder of Aycem Textiles and he is member of the Board of Directors of both the Istanbul Apparel Exporters Association (IHKIB) and of the Turkish Clothing Manufacturers Association (TCMA). In the boards of both associations he is tasked with international affairs and therefore he has a strong experience in industry representation on an international level. Mr. Altan has been a member of the IAF Board of Directors since 2014. Additionally, he is head of Istanbul Fashion Week and Koza Young Designers.

The 36th IAF World Fashion Convention and Euratex’s 9th European Textile & Apparel Convention were successfully conducted on 8 and 9 November. These two back-to-back events were linked on Monday evening 8 November by a joint IAF – EURATEX walking dinner at the renowned and newly reopened Antwerp Fashion Museum (MoMu). The IAF and EURATEX conventions brought together, under Belgian ‘Covid Safe’ conditions, well over 200 apparel and textile industry professionals, particularly from a large number of EU countries, a large delegation from Turkey, a significant delegation from Bangladesh and also delegates from the UK, Switzerland, the US, Morocco, Pakistan and more.

The IAF’s Convention’s theme ‘Transition of the Global Fashion System’ was well explained and explored by speakers from all over the world, representing large and medium sized brands, manufacturers, experts and academics, including H&M, Lever Style, TYK, Nova Group and McKinsey. Sponsors IHKIB, K3 Technologies, SIM, A&E, Serai, Pivot88, QIMAone, TIWW (The Industry We Want), PEFC, GINETEX and Dubai Global Connect, together covering many areas of the apparel ecosystem, were able to present their solutions for the industry. The convention made clear that the industry’s transition to a more digitized, sustainable and transparent industry hinges on collaboration in the supply chain and on a switch to more effective business models. When supply is brought closer to demand it frees capital locked in inventory to flow to investments needed to fuel the transition.

For many delegates this was the first in person convention in over two years. Many people who had previously only met on videocalls were now finally able to meet in real life and many new connections were made.

We look forward to the 37th IAF World Fashion Convention that will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.