Centro Superior de Diseño de Moda de Madrid celebrates 40th anniversary and prepares for move to Retiro

On June 18, the Centro Superior de Diseño de Moda de Madrid of the Polytechnic University of Madrid (CSDMM-UPM) presented more than 100 looks developed by its students during a new edition of Opening Night, the centre's annual show. The event coincided with the institution's 40th anniversary and the announcement of its upcoming move to the Retiro Building, located in the Paisaje de la Luz.

“This show is a tribute to our legacy and encourages us to keep looking to the future,” highlighted Guillermo García Badell, director of the CSDMM, during the event.

The show brought together work created by the centre's students as part of a training programme that includes professionals such as Ana Locking, Juan Vidal, Carlota Barrera, David Salvador and Miguel Becer among its teaching staff. The CSDMM has also developed academic projects in collaboration with companies such as Tendam, Mango and H&M.

Credits: CSDMM.

This year's edition of Opening Night, held at the IES San Isidro, was supported by Madrid Capital de la Moda, ACME, Asecom and Momad-Ifema. Considered the centre's main academic event, the show has previously been held in venues such as the Museo Reina Sofía, the Teatro Real and Ifema Madrid.

Founded in 1986, the centre claims to be the only Spanish academic institution offering a complete university education in fashion. Its curriculum comprises an Official Degree in Fashion Design; a Double Degree in Fashion Design and Commerce with the Complutense University of Madrid; and a Master's Degree in Fashion Technology and Innovation. In 2016, it received the National Fashion Award.