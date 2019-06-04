CFDA Awards: Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens, The Row and Jennifer Lopez win top accolades

Each June, the international fashion community honours the best and brightest in American design at the CFDA Fashion Awards, which on Monday saw Brandon Maxwell and Rick Owens take home the most coveted accolades.

The ceremony was held at the Brooklyn Museum, where Maxwell was bestowed with the CFDA womenswear designer of the year award, while the menswear award went to Owens.

Maxwell, who according to the Associated Press had not prepared a speech and buoyantly enjoyed the free bar, stated: “I am so proud to be part of an industry like this where we wake up every day charged with the idea that making a woman feel good, that making someone happy, is valid."

Even at the top of their game, designer struggle

“I worked for 10 years as a stylist before I started this company and I know that you’re kind people, that you work hard, and we get scrubbed up tonight and put on a suit, but 364 days a year we are trying to pay the light bills and make it happen."

Fashion twins Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row won the accessories award while Emily Adams Bode won emerging designer of the year.

Costume designer Bob Mackie, famous for dressing Cher and a host of Hollywood luminaries, was presented the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award by Broadway actress Bernadette Peters.

“He knows how to give a girl pizazz,” Peters told the AP. She said Mackie had dressed her when she couldn’t afford to buy a gown for her nightclub act, and made her wedding dress as a gift.

In his acceptance speech, Mackie, who is 80, said: “Thank you for making me take a look at the past 50 years."

Barbie recognised as champion of female empowerment

Other special awards saw the Fashion Icon award go to Jennifer Lopez and the Board of Directors’ Tribute honoured Barbie as “an icon and champion of female empowerment.” Designer Eileen Fisher, received the Positive Change award, fashion editor Carine Roitfeld received the Founder’s Award and Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen won the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award.

