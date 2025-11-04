CFDA Fashion Awards 2025: Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne and The Row lead a confident new era for American fashion

The American Museum of Natural History provided a fitting backdrop for this year’s CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion and hosted by Teyana Taylor. The 2025 edition balanced legacy and innovation, celebrating enduring figures such as Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne alongside new-generation talent Ashlyn Park.

Celebrating American excellence

Ralph Lauren was named American Womenswear Designer of the Year, presented by Naomi Watts, reaffirming his enduring influence on American style. Thom Browne received American Menswear Designer of the Year, presented by Mark Ronson and Public School designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, recognised for redefining modern tailoring through his conceptual precision and global reach.

In accessories, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row won American Accessory Designers of the Year. Their minimalist aesthetic and disciplined craftsmanship continue to define the quiet luxury movement shaping the market.

Rising voices and new directions

Addison Rae and Christopher John Rogers presented the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year award to Ashlyn Park of Ashlyn, representing a new generation of American designers merging structure and sensitivity.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay presented the Innovation Award, sponsored by Amazon Fashion, to Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God for his ability to merge culture, luxury, and contemporary American identity.

Pieter Mulier of Alaïa received the International Award from Naomi Campbell, a reminder that American fashion remains deeply connected to the global stage.

Industry recognition and cultural impact

Anna Wintour presented the Fashion Icon Award to A$AP Rocky, whose distinctive style continues to bridge music, fashion, and culture. Donatella Versace accepted the Positive Change Award from Amber Valletta, who wore the original jungle dress, for her advocacy of inclusivity and sustainability.

Sara Moonves, editor-in-chief of W Magazine, received the Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard, while Cynthia Rowley was recognised with the Founder’s Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award went to Ralph Rucci, presented by Thom Browne, for his decades of technical mastery and commitment to American craftsmanship.

What this year signified

In his recent appearance on Lauren Sherman’s Fashion People podcast, CFDA CEO Steven Kolb reflected on how the organisation’s mission continues to evolve. He highlighted that American fashion is still grounded in accessibility, democracy, and creativity, even as its business structures grow more global and digital.

Kolb also emphasised the CFDA’s focus on entrepreneurship, noting that you can be a designer in Memphis, Tennessee, and still have a valid business. For him, the strength of American fashion lies not in geography but in its ability to fuse creativity with business agility.

That philosophy was mirrored throughout the awards: from Park’s independent ascent to Lorenzo’s cultural impact, the evening celebrated designers who merge artistry with commercial intelligence. Kolb also discussed sustainability and consumer values, suggesting that the best way to slow fashion down is to buy things that you hold on to, a sentiment that aligns closely with The Row’s and Fear of God’s emphasis on durability and timeless design.

Outlook

Performances by Olivia Dean and a film by Nian Fish offered moments of reflection amid the glamour, while Jenna Lyons returned as the CFDA’s official Red Carpet Host.

If 2024 was a year of recalibration, 2025 signals a more assured moment for American fashion, one that is secure in its identity, globally minded, and grounded in craft and purpose