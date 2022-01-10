CG – CLUB of GENTS: COLLECTION AUTUMN | WINTER 2022

CG – CLUB of GENTS: BERLIN CALLING

On a winter‘s night, a queue of ravers, artists and international It-crowd stand their ground on the edge of the suburban train. The place is bare, cold and uncomfortable. The notorious Berlin east wind whistles through all layers of clothing. Nothing on this wasteland seems to indicate that the city‘s hottest techno rave will take place here that evening. As always, word-of-mouth propaganda works smoothly among the partygoers. The door of the abandoned industrial hall is all the harder for it. Glances meet, the look is checked off and the bouncer grants entry. On the threshold to the dance floor, the gush of stale hot air that sticks to the skin overcomes you. This is how the maelstrom of Berlin nightlife draws visitors inside.

Berlin‘s reputation as a party metropolis has long been internationally renowned and its multilayered club culture legendary. Every weekend thousands of party people roam the city‘s clubs, dancing boisterously to techno sounds or pogoing to guitar riffs. The music scene in Berlin cannot be pinned down to one particular style. Every taste is catered for. Every subculture finds its home here. The Berlin mix is young and experimental. The casual approach to fashion has also made the capital‘s street style famous. Styles are mixed and pushed beyond boundaries.

Club of Gents

MIX AND MATCH – FROM LEO PRINT TO BOLD COLOURS

It is precisely this permeability of styles that is expressed in the autumn-winter 2022 collection by CG – CLUB of GENTS. Short coats in an oversize look are combined with skinny jeans. The double-breasted caban coat (CG Marek) with a large collar dazzles in six colour variations as if it wanted to compete with the sparkle of Berlin’s nightlife. With a choice of aubergine, brown-green, grey and blue shades and a rich curry, there‘s something for every type of man. Everything can be combined, whether monochromatic or wildly mixed.

Typical for Berlin: whatever you like is allowed. An intrepid mix of patterns, designs and colours defines the street scene, and a little bad taste makes the look suitable for Germany’s capital. To fit in with the big city, a recurring „leo print“ runs through the collection. It appears both as a jacquard pattern on the knitwear and as an all-over print on the shirts. A special highlight is the matching jacket in jersey-jacquard.

Club of Gents

A LAYER IS A LAYER IS A LAYER

Layering remains the order of the day this winter. A well-composed layered look not only looks rich, it also goes with the flow of the day. After work you go to dinner in a total look, at sundown in the bar the jacket (CG Carter) is already taken off and in the club, you dance best in shirt style (CG Conrow). On the way home at dawn, you throw over your bomber jacket (CG Anders). The smoky haze of Berlin clubs is echoed in the muted colour palette: rusty red, forest green, camel, stone grey and navy characterise many different knitted styles in merino wool. Classics like beanies and a turtle-neck can be found as well as the simple flat-front trousers (CG Cameron/Clow) or the new pleat (CG Cloud). On top of that, the slipover is celebrating its comeback: cropped, with an overcut shoulder, deep V-neck and in a hairy alpaca blend, it catches the eye.

Club of Gents

DANCE LIKE NOBODY'S WATCHING

The sound is decided on the dance floor and the outfit determines the staging. The all-over prints on the shirts are an in-house creation: in keeping with the theme of music and the Berlin club scene, shirt CG Harlow W surprises with a vinyl print. Those who like to dance like nobody‘s watching wrap themselves in a short jacket coat with zip and hood (CG Marley). A long coat with epaulettes (CG Meadow) makes for a cool casual night out look. Other outerwear-highlights in the collection are a slim-fit stand-up collar coat (CG Max-J) in a neoprene look and the short CG James-J jacket in the same fabric with zip and hood, plus a fancy check contrast fabric.

ACCENTS AND ACCESSOIRES

A jersey set of zip hoodie and jogging pants in piqué fabric made from a cotton blend with RPET (recycled plastic bottles from Waste2Wear) exudes cosiness. In organic cotton, a striped longsleeve with great garment dyed effects. In collaboration with the shoe brand Gordon & Bros, two sneakers have been created that guarantee long party nights. In addition, there is a brogue loafer and an English-style boot with a wide last and a rugged Commander sole with high profile.

Club of Gents