CG – CLUB of GENTS - Spring/Summer 2023: If I ruled the world

The sun sets behind the stage. The crowd is eagerly anticipating the next gig. The festival is a wild mix of music, people, and anticipation. The motto "If I ruled the world" calls for your individual style - which you celebrate at this moment in the frenzy of the music.

CLUB of GENTS, SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

Anything goes because it's the mix that makes the look. Sometimes more colourful, in olive or orange - sometimes more discreet in a light grey. Sometimes wide and relaxed with pleated trousers and a bomber jacket - sometimes tight and form-fitting, but with stretch. Because the fabrics and shapes must keep up with all the moves: from voguing to headbanging. While shirts are mainly worn as loose overshirts this festival summer, the jersey items impress in high-quality piqué. The recycled plastic bottles used as raw material for the products also make the look sustainable.

The style is cool and new, but not too chic. For the ultimate rock star look, the more relaxed people wear different versions of a black suit. This provides the perfect foundation for a wild festival night.

