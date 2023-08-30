Champion and Fall Guys merge fashion and gaming in new collaboration

The intersection of fashion and gaming has become a powerful marketing strategy that can appeal to a wide range of audiences and generate significant buzz. The latest addition to the game is sportswear giant Champion, who have partnered with Fall Guys on a new capsule collection.

The game Fall Guys, developed by Mediatonic and published by Epic Games, is a popular free-to-play battle royale game. It's the third most played PlayStation title in Europe as of July 2023.

A collaboration between Champion and Fall Guys will see a physical capsule collection debut on August 31st, including Champion hoodies, t-shirts, and joggers with Fall Guys imagery in black, white, pink, and yellow colors. Aside from the physical collection, players can also purchase Champion Outfits within the game.

Chris Haggarty, EMEA Marketing Director, said the significance of the collaboration aims to connect Champion with Fall Guys' enthusiastic fanbase and broaden their reach within the gaming community in Europe. The collaboration showcases iconic Champion products tailored for this exclusive Fall Guys range.

The Champion collaboration is part of Fall Guys' global licensing program led by Devolver Digital's Fée Heyer. The program is expanding into major markets including North America, UK, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Germany, France, and Iberia.

The crossover appeal for fashion brands to gain foothold in the gaming sphere is palpable. Both fashion and gaming have substantial fan bases, and there's often an overlap between the two. Collaborations can leverage the interests of both communities, bringing together gamers who are interested in fashionable items and fashion enthusiasts who enjoy gaming.

Many video games have unique and visually striking aesthetics and collaborations such as Champion and Fall Guys can draw inspiration from these. Furthermore, in-game events, items, or cosmetics tied to the fashion collaboration can attract gamers' attention and encourage them to explore the virtual worlds or environments of the game, thus increasing engagement.