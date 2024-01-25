Champion and Wtaps collaborate for urban-inspired collection

Hanesbrands Japan Inc., based in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is set to launch an exclusive collection from Champion, the iconic American athletic wear brand, in collaboration with Wtaps, the brainchild of Tetsu Nishiyama.

Starting January 27th, the collection will be available through various channels, including the official Champion online store, Champion Brand Houses in Shibuya Tokyo and Shinsaibashi Osaka, the Wtaps official online store, and select branches of the store Hoods.

This collaboration brings forth a Spring Summer 2024 lineup that blends Champion's classic tops and T-shirts with Wtaps' unique style. In a statement Hanesbrands said the collection aims for an authentic urban vibe, emphasising simplicity and comfort in its design.

With a color palette suitable for all seasons, the product lineup facilitates the creation of diverse stylish combinations. The collection includes t-shirts and long-sleeved t-shirts crafted from heavyweight US cotton for a smooth, dry feel. Additionally, crew-necked sweatshirts, hooded sweatshirts, and sweatpants feature Super Fleece, a fabric known for its dense weave and thick, soft, back-brushed interior lining, ensuring a balance of durability and form retention.

Emblazoned with the Champion logo and the tagline "Urban Territory," echoing Wtaps' brand concept, each item in the collection aims to deliver a sense of "real urban clothes."