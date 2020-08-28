Champion teams up with Craig Green for archive-inspired collection

US sportswear brand Champion has teamed up with British menswear designer Craig Green for a new archive-inspired capsule collection.

The collection comprises nine styles and sees Green diving into the archives of Champion to explore themes of functionality and community.

It is split into two main stories. The first explores collegiate graphics from the Champion archives, using American college uniforms from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. The second delves into technical innovations used by Champion in the past 100 years, such as the ribbed gussets used to enhance movement, comfort and functionality.

“Champion has such an incredible history and archive of collegiate uniforms. For me, the collegiate graphics relate to being part of a team and belonging to something, and I like how these pieces were originally created for this function,” Green said in a statement.

“We explored classic Champion construction details and how elements intended for a purely technical purpose can form the design aesthetic.”

The collection will launch on 3 September in Europe and on 26 September in Japan.

The campaign imagery was shot with Green’s long-term collaborator Amy Gwatkin.

