Chanel debuts eyewear e-commerce in UK

Chanel has launched sunglasses on its UK e-commerce platform, a first indication its fashion may soon follow. The French luxury brand previously sold only cosmetics online in the UK, whilst in the US it launched eyewear in 2015.

Perfume and cosmetics may be the driving force of Chanel's profit, however with 192 stores the brand remains one of the most covetable luxury companies that is privately owned.

The launch of Chanel's e-commerce eyewear comes as the company re-opened its London boutique in the Burlington Arcade, which now solely sells eyewear. The online offer is an edited range of sunglasses including "the latest novelties, exclusives and best sellers," according to a statement published in Vogue online.

Chanel is keen to translate its in-store service to e-commerce, offering UK customers next day, complimentary delivery and returns as well as click and collect from its Burlington Arcade boutique.

Last February Chanel announced its signed its first digital e-commerce partnership with Farfetch. Under the new deal, Chanel will not sell its fashion collections but would work with the platform on digital innovations linked to customer services, Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel’s fashion president, said to Reuters.

Photo: Chanel sunglasses SS18, source Chanel website