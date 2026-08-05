Chanel maintains lead in Lyst Index, Massimo Dutti is biggest climber of quarter

The second quarter was first marked by the climatic volatility of an unpredictable spring. It was later impacted by historic heatwaves that swept across Europe. Summer ultimately prevailed, influencing consumer habits.

Flip-flops, sunglasses, lightweight garments and everything associated with holidays led searches on Lyst. The British fashion search and discovery platform has published its traditional report for the second quarter of 2026, covering the period from April to July.

The Lyst Index is compiled quarterly by the company. It analyses the behaviour of over 160 million shoppers a year using data from searches; sales; social media mentions; editorial content; and new discovery channels powered by artificial intelligence. With this information, the report provides a snapshot of the brands, products and cultural phenomena that shaped the global fashion conversation during the quarter.

Luxury holds top spot

Credits: Lyst Index Q2 2026.

Chanel once again tops the ranking, confirming that the power of the major maisons remains intact. The French firm's leadership is driven by collections such as “Coco Beach” and “Métiers d'Art 2026”. It is also boosted by the rise of its shield sunglasses, one of its most iconic, futuristic and coveted designs. This style joins the list of most relevant products after recording a 363 percent increase in demand.

Miu Miu regains its position on the podium, climbing two places to second position with a growth of +30 percent. Dior completes the top three most relevant brands.

Presentation of the Massimo Dutti “Limited Edition” collections for spring/summer 2025. Credits: Massimo Dutti.

The main protagonist of the quarter is Massimo Dutti, which consolidates the trajectory initiated with its first appearance in last quarter's Lyst Index. The Spanish Inditex firm climbs eight places to reach the number ten spot, with a +43 percent increase in demand. Its growth is a response to a combination of aspirational appeal, increased cultural presence and notable visibility among celebrities during the Cannes Film Festival.

Celine also gains ground, rising five places to 15th (+31 percent), thanks to the interest generated by Michael Rider's first proposals at the helm of the house. Chloé climbs three places to 11th (+20 percent).

British designer Phoebe Philo debuts in the ranking at 18th with a +29 percent rise in demand. According to Lyst, her emergence reflects the cultural appetite of a knowledgeable audience, which translates into brand heat despite a still limited distribution network.

Designs from the first debut collection designed by Phoebe Philo for her eponymous fashion house. Credits: Phoebe Philo.

Product as protagonist

While the brand ranking confirms the strength of established luxury, the product classification reveals where consumer desire is truly concentrated. This quarter, the conversation has a clear protagonist: summer.

Footwear accounts for a large part of this interest. The most sought-after products include Skims' “Jelly Shoes” (+2,170 percent); Gucci's “Vittoria” sandals (+1,322 percent); Chloé's “Jelly Mules” (+657 percent); and Massimo Dutti's toe-post sandals (+304 percent). Other standout resort-style pieces include Issey Miyake's “Madame-T” stole (+501 percent); Dôen's “Iona” trousers (+96 percent); and Zimmermann's “Daylight” dress (+322 percent).

Credits: Lyst Index Q2 2026.

Sport gained importance as a driver of fashion discovery in a quarter marked by the World Cup. The New York Knicks cap was the most searched-for product (+4,276 percent), driven by the team's NBA victory. The T-shirt from the collaboration between Adidas and designer Willy Chavarria was also among the most desired products (+373 percent). According to Lyst, major sporting events expand fashion's reach and turn the attention of new audiences into searches and purchases. Therefore, brands should not lose sight of the calendar of major events as an opportunity to connect with new consumers.

This opening of the field also benefits emerging brands. The platform highlights the growth of Thai brand Voranida (+232 percent) and US brand Literary Sport (+231 percent), founded by designer Ana Kras.