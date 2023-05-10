Chanel takes on Hollywood (again) for its latest cruise collection

In a glamorous affair that echoed a youth-obsessed Hollywood, French luxury house Chanel transported its latest cruise collection to the bright lights of Los Angeles. This marked the brand's second foray into the city for the cruise season, a remarkable sixteen years after its initial embrace of international runways.

Front row attendees were treated to a star-studded spectacle, with the likes of actresses and brand ambassadors Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Marion Cotillard, and Elle Fanning among the esteemed guests. The show itself unfolded at Paramount's Picture Studios, an iconic venue steeped in cinematic heritage. Dutch creatives Inez & Vinoodh previously unveiled their video teaser, with billboards illuminated against a quintessential Hollywood backdrop and model Alma Jodorowsky captivating viewers with her boxing prowess. The seductive introduction set the stage for an extraordinary production that would have undoubtedly pleased the late Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary figure who once helmed Chanel, and was himself privy to over-the-top mise en scene.

The runway presentation commenced with models exiting a branded airplane hangar and donning bedazzled micro shorts and swimwear, paired - perhaps disingenuously - with chunky sport socks and sneakers. This transitioned into a range of more sporty separates and vibrant, easy-to-wear pieces. There seemed to be an abundance of pink hues this season, with added touches of tailoring and some classic Chanel-isms. The collection's final offerings were dedicated to eveningwear, aptly reflecting its cruise moniker, as Chanel customers embark on resort vacations to warmer climates during the winter months, where haute couture is not a prerequisite.

Under the creative direction of Virginie Viard, Chanel showcased approximately 70 looks, paying tribute to glamorous film figures, but with a twist that matched the current obsession with Barbie. Ms Viard chose to abet Hollywood's predisposition for the beauty of youth, delivering a collection spanning a spectrum from sports bras to embellished ensembles that would befit the guests of the illustrious White Lotus hotel.

The post-show entertainment proved to be as captivating as the fashion on display with rapper and musician Snoop Dogg taking to the stage to entertain the guests, serving as both a performer and DJ during the event.