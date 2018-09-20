Chanel to open permanent space for its Métier d'art

Chanel is to open a 'casa' Métiers d'Art, a permanent space that will house all the artisans of the French luxury fashion house.

Scheduled to be completed by 2020, construction has gone underway on a 25,500 square meter site in Place de Skanderbeg, situated in Paris' 19th district.

"This extraordinary and ambitious project,"Chanel president Bruno Pavlovksy said in a statement, "will be a place to foster both creation and innovation between the Métiers d'art and the Chanel maison and will be a creative space open to the outside world. This new Parisian real estate development will be unique both for its urban and architectural qualities as for its functionality and its objectives in terms of innovation and sustainable development".

Chanel will host its next Métiers d'Art show in New York's Metropolitan Museum.

Photo credit, Chanel website