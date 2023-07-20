Chanel to present next Metiers d’Art show in Manchester

Chanel has selected Manchester as the next setting for its upcoming Metiers d’art show. The announcement follows this year's collection presentations in Tokyo and Dakar, showcasing the brand's dedication to presenting its 2023/24 collection in the UK's second-largest city on 7 December.

As always, the event will be graced by Chanel's ambassadors and friends of the maison, celebrating the latest designs crafted by Virginie Viard.

At the heart of a Chanel Métiers d’art collection lies the essence of encounters, as emphasized by the brand itself. It transcends beyond a mere fashion show, delving into the very source of creation—the skilled artisans and craftsmen who pour their talents into every detail. Moreover, it celebrates the encounter with the chosen city, its unique locations, its vibrant residents, and the influential cultural icons that breathe life into it.

While the precise venue remains undisclosed, drawing from Chanel's illustrious history of selecting remarkable locales—from a palace in Salzburg to the architectural marvel of the Herzog & de Meuron-designed Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg— the chosen destination is certain to be grand and memorable.

Every year since 2002, Chanel has presented a collection celebrating the know-how of the Métiers d'art and their essential role to create the highest standards of craftsmanship in today's fashion industry.