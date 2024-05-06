Chanel unveils 2024/25 Cruise collection in Marseille

Chanel's latest Cruise collection unveiling marked a departure from the norm as the iconic luxury brand set its sights on Marseille, France's bustling port city. Amidst the tradition of luxury brands jetting off to far-flung locales for Cruise season, Chanel's choice of Marseille highlights the city's unique standing in France's fashion landscape, a harmonious blend of classic French elegance and Mediterranean charm.

Hosted at Marseille's Centre d'art de la Cité, known as MAMO, the collection curated by Virginie Viard melds underwater fantasies with the sun-kissed reflections of the Mediterranean. From intricately embroidered pieces to shimmering sequinned jackets and sleek swimwear, the collection evokes a sense of aquatic allure and coastal sophistication.

As part of the event, Chanel orchestrated a special program via its radio station, Radio Chanel, helmed by the Maison's ambassador Caroline de Maigret. This unique platform brought together a diverse array of artists, personalities from Marseille, and friends of the House, fostering an eclectic dialogue on the nuances of creation and cultural exchange.

Explaining its choice of Marseille as the venue for the Cruise 2024/25 collection, Chanel underscored the city's status as the pulsating heart of the Mediterranean, a vibrant hub where contemporary cultures converge. Serving as a gateway to the broader Mediterranean region, Marseille bridges the gap between France and the fashion influences of North Africa, the Middle East, and beyond. This cosmopolitan essence infuses Marseille's fashion scene with a palpable sense of global sophistication and cultural fusion, making it an ideal backdrop for Chanel's latest sartorial offering.