Charles Jeffrey Loverboy makes Milan Fashion Week debut

British label Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, a firm favourite of London Fashion Week, made its Milan Menswear Fashion Week debut to showcase its autumn/winter 2023 collection, following investment from locally based fashion incubator Tomorrow.

The designer and multi-hyphenate creative brought his signature flair to Milan for his ‘Welcome to the Engine Room’ collection, which drew inspiration from the visual and literary worlds of Scottish artist and playwright John Byrne, especially his notable 1987 play ‘The Slab Boys Trilogy’.

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; AW23, Milan Menswear Fashion Week

Like a play, Jeffrey presented his collection in three acts, opening the catwalk show with the ‘workers’ carrying miners’ lamps and wearing boxy tailoring, protective gear, and warm layers including kilts styled over trousers and oversized scarves.

Next up were the ‘posers’ working sleek tailoring, oversized ruffles, embellished knitwear, and ornate prints, followed by the standout ‘Snakes’ who strutted down the catwalk in looks featuring newspaper prints, tailored tweeds and tartans before a series of white looks ended the show.

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; AW23, Milan Menswear Fashion Week

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; AW23, Milan Menswear Fashion Week

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; AW23, Milan Menswear Fashion Week

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; AW23, Milan Menswear Fashion Week

Image: Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; AW23, Milan Menswear Fashion Week