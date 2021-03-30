Tomorrow acquires minority stake in Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

Fashion distribution and brand accelerator Tomorrow Ltd has taken a minority stake in Glaswegian designer Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

The fashion house, which has a strong visual identity and styling code, was founded six years ago and already represented by Tomorrow’s showroom for sales. The financial investment, of which the terms were not disclosed, will see the label benefit from Tomorrow’s development and manufacturing prowess, allowing it to branch out into new categories and maintain relevance instead of needing to become the next billion dollar brand.

Tomorrow CEO Stefano Martinetto told The Business of Fashion the strategy for growth is relevance, not business size.

Last year London Fashion Week debuted as a genderless fashion week, which saw Charles Jeffrey launch a unisex capsule collection called (Self)Portrait of a LOVERBOY. The collection consisted of 20 styles, including t-shirts, hoodies and knitwear, in various intarsia colour ways and oversize prints of the designer himself.