CHIC March, Shanghai, March 14-16, 2018

Consumer sentiment: China's economy grows by 6.9%

1,210 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions at CHIC March

Premieres: Polish Investment and Trade Agency promotes "Fashion from

Poland", International Fur Federation presents 8 companies from 6 countries

Poland", International Fur Federation presents 8 companies from 6 countries Business Inside: CHIC shows, seminars, CHIC TALK

Implemented intensive visitor marketing for all retail concepts

The no.1 industry meeting of the 'profashionals' in China

More than 1,200 national and international fashion brands will be present at Asia's largest and most influential fashion fair, CHIC Shanghai, from March 14 to 16, 2018 on more than 100,000 square meters of exhibition space in the world's largest exhibition center, the National Exhibition & Convention Center, Shanghai.

China's economy is back on track for growth after seven years: 6.9% economic growth in 2017; Chinese consumers are optimistic about the future, with more millionaires in China in 2018 than in any other country according to a recent McKinsey study. By 2025, their share is expected to account for 44% of purchases in the global luxury market, which is equivalent to around EUR 131 billion. In general, an obvious willingness to spend money has returned, which is also noticeable among middle to upper income groups. Quality is more important than quantity.

Expenditure on the "key desires" in China is rising, and the supply of these goods is to be increased. Tariffs on consumer goods, including those for apparel and footwear, will be lowered to make room for international brands that can offer price levels in China comparable to their domestic prices. Important driving forces of consumption are China's millennials, who value authenticity, individuality and sustainability. Sustainability and health have become a key issue for consumers.

The desire for individual offers and collections is taken into account by CHIC: the area of young design is extended and renewed; the retail sector, which focuses on lifestyle concepts and exclusive and creative brands, the multi-brand stores and boutiques have been targeted and have become co-operation partners of CHIC.

For many areas of CHIC, there are long waiting lists, a sign of China´s positive economic development.

CHIC segments

The entire North Entrance Hall of the fair is dedicated to fashion design. IMPULSES is fully booked and will occupy the entire area. Renowned Chinese designers such as MU by Frank, Hua Mu Shen and Tuffcan show their latest collections at CHIC. Likewise Wang Yutao, former Elle style ambassador and winner of China's most important fashion award Jin Ding, and Shi Jie with his SHI JIE & JANIQUE collection who exhibits internationally at designer forums in Paris. The IMPULSES area has been redesigned to provide the fashion clientele with a vibrant, creative fashion ambience.

In the menswear URBAN VIEW, Shandong Ruyi, one of the largest fashion companies in China, is represented at CHIC with the Saint Angelo line, as is the Semir Group with its brand Gson. Bespoke brands like Dalian LongSheng or HaiSiBao from Shandong also exhibit here. The womenswear NEW LOOK shines with well-known young brands such as Fantastic Five, 5 Secs, Famory, CAYLAR from France or Kelly Yeung. The KID'S PARADISE will present itself alongside the Chinese market leaders NONO & co from the Netherlands, tHE bear's school from Japan and the trendy children's fashion brands LIKE A SCRIBBLE, Moimoi, Kamppi from South Korea.

In the international FASHION JOURNEY sector, 248 exhibitors from 14 nations use CHIC as a presentation and service platform for their entry into the Chinese consumer market or the expansion of their business fields. The largest participation is traditionally Italy, now in March with 40 brands like Accademia, Amina Rubinacci, EBARRITO - RE-THINKING FASHION, FERRUCCIO VECCHI, Spernanzoni, SUPREMA, in cooperation with Sistema Moda Italiana and Assocalzaturifici and the Italian Trade Agency ITA, which supports the participation with accompanying promotional measures. “We are putting a lot of energy into preparing this latest rendezvous with La Moda [email protected]”, says Alberto Scaccioni, CEO of EnteModa Italia “so as to build up an offering of brands and companies characterized by the selection and quality of their products in order to offer as complete as possible a panorama of the style expressed by Italian fashion. In addition, thanks to the contribution of Agenzia ICE, we will be realizing an even more strategic presentation of the Italian area: at the center of the exhibition route and in the heart of the international pavilion, featuring an elegant and functional layout to provide a united and coherent image of the Italian lifestyle. La Moda [email protected] is confirmed as the ideal business platform on the Asian fair scene, an essential rendezvous for bringing quality Italian collections to the attention of key sector buyers and members of the trade, and a unique opportunity for all the small- and medium sized Italian companies that wish to grasp the extraordinary opportunities offered by the Chinese market".

Diversity distinguishes the French fashion brands, which are gathered in the pavilion Paris Forever with clothing, accessories, shoes and bags, including brands like Georgio & Mario, Urbahia, Lener Cordier etc. German companies present themselves under the umbrella of MADE IN GERMANY as part of the foreign trade fair program of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, conducted by Messe Düsseldorf. The offer ranges from clothing, lingerie, to bags, accessories and shoes. Among others participating for the first time are the exclusive shirt brand IGN.Joseph or Escora from the lingerie area.

The Polish Investment and Trade Agency is for the first time with a country presentation to promote "Fashion from Poland" in China and uses CHIC´s wide-spread network inside the Chinese trade.

South Korea, China Hong Kong, China Taiwan, and Peru are represented with their own group holdings.

Individual exhibitors come from Brazil, Denmark, France, China Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Sweden, and the UK.

Famous Asian streetwear labels dominate the show-in-show CHIC YOUNG BLOOD, led by Korea with 20 brands like Soup, Romistory and ballop. Among others from China JPE and ILITI will not miss the show.

There are waiting lists for the HERITAGE area, the leather and fur area in Hall 1. In addition to the national brands, the International Fur Federation IFF presents itself for the first time with Manakas from Germany; a Greek group with i.a. Mantziaris Abee, Bourtsos Bros S.A., Jonevon Furs; Saga Furs from Finland, North American Fur Auctions (NAFA) from Canada, Langiotti from the USA, as well as Shuohao Furrier from China.

In its group participation organized by the Istanbul Leather Products Exporters´ Association (IDMIB), Turkey offers 10 brands from the leather fashion sector a platform at CHIC.

The SECRET STARS section, the accessories area in Hall 4 with more than 100 brands, and the SHANGAI BAG show with bags and shoes in Hall 4, were booked up early. For the first time, the German brand DNBO joins CHIC with its water-resistant outdoor bags.

Shows, seminars and service offer

The CHIC shows provide information about current fashion trends in China and are a magnet for visitors, with more than 15 Chinese and international brands taking the stage to show at Asia's leading fashion and lifestyle fair.

As part of the CHIC TALK, market experts and trend analysts will talk about current developments in the fashion business in China, both for offline and online business. WGSN reports on the trends for Autumn / Winter 2018/19, the topic of ecological fashion is taken up by the First China International Healthy T-Shirt Summit.

Enhanced service measures by CHIC

CHIC places a special focus on visitor marketing. In the run-up to the trade fair, match-makings will be carried out especially focused on overseas exhibitors, and a selected clientele of almost 50,000 contacts will receive detailed information about the international brands at CHIC; the CHIC App enables visitors to find out about the offer at the fair in a targeted manner; the CHIC homepage offers visitors the opportunity to arrange appointments with the manufacturers at the trade fair.

The traditional overseas exhibitors´ dinner will give further insights into the market with agents of international brands that are established in China sharing their experience.

Nationwide visitor round-table meetings, shoppers' seminars and conferences for fashion agencies in China's metropolises were conducted by CHIC in advance. Online retailers such as Yan Xuan, that focuses on high quality overseas brands, well-known multi-brand shops such as Water Stone, The Fashion Door, Dong Liang, HengShanHeJi, or QingYuTian are already pre-registered as visitors of CHIC March, just like further fashion chains with up to 300 retail stores. The multi-brand store concept is experiencing rapid growth in China.

A recent study by TUDOO, one of the best-known Chinese showroom operators for international fashion labels, shows that there has been an enormous increase from 100 multi-brand stores in 2013 to 5,000 in 2017. The growth is unrestrained and already extends from the metropolises of the East coast to megacities like Chongqing or Chengdu. A mix of international and national brands is important, the customer is looking for a diversified offer, the demand for international fashion is one third higher than that for domestic brands. Lifestyle labels are in demand, in 2017 the proportion of designer labels, streetwear and sports brands increased by 36%, youth is not a status, but lifestyle, the fashion mix and match is extremely sought after. In China's new retail era, boutiques offer customers an exclusive shopping experience, individual brands and products.

The VIP Buyers Lounge in the Area FASHION JOURNEY is the meeting point for exhibitors and visitors in a relaxed atmosphere.

See you at CHIC March, Shanghai, March 14-16, 2018!

More information:

http://en.chiconline.com.cn

www.jandali.biz

www.instagram.com/chic_shanghai

Press contact:

WWW.JANDALI.BIZ