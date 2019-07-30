CHIC Shanghai: September 25-27, 2019

CHIC September:

September 25-27, 2019

CHIC Shanghai Looks at Differentiated Consumer Groups

China focuses on domestic consumption, long-term, reliable growth

Fashion consumers still hungry for premium brands and individual accessories; sales of premium brands show significant growth

The young generations as strong economic driving force

CHIC pushes efficiency of fair participation: VIP visitor marketing intensified

SUSTAINABLE ZONE: 70 years of sustainable development

From September 25-27 the next September edition of CHIC Shanghai shows the latest developments in the Chinese fashion market. At Asia´s most important fashion fair, around 800 national and international brands will present themselves on 62,000 sqm at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai to the professional visitors from all distribution channels.

Despite an economic slowdown, China´s economic growth still amounts to 6%, the focus is put on domestic consumption, the basis for a long lasting and reliable growth. Government measures, especially in the financial sector and through geopolitical projects, are intended to further boost economic growth. China´s consumers are still the strong economic driving force, whose preferences and consumption patterns are now differentiated into more and more specific clusters. The growing Chinese middle class is hungry for individual expression through fashion and accessories. Consumers are increasingly willing to trade up for quality products, the disposable income rose by 8% in 2018. Especially the young generations appear to be resistant to global economic uncertainties. Already today the group of “millennials” encompasses 380 million people that earn more money than their parents.

The post-80´s generation is optimistic about the future, 35% of 18-29 year olds expect a continued rise of their household income, Gen-Z is prone to impulse purchases. According to estimates by BCG the urban consumption of millennials will rise to 2.6 trillion US dollar by 2021 (+9% compared to 2011). The young consumers buy especially ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, there is also potential for bags and jewellery. The luxury market is already clearly dominated by China, with a volume of 110 billion Euro (+6%) the worldwide leading engine of the luxury business. Until 2025 China will probably account for 41% of global luxury consumption (Boston Consulting Group/Tencent). Fashion, Accessories, cosmetics and jewellery are especially in demand. A study by Bain predicts that in 2019 the sales of premium brands will increase by another 18% to 32 billion Euros.

CHIC Segments Reflect Market Development

CHIC September 2019 puts these important young target groups into the spotlight and as the right business platform it offers access to the Chinese market.

CHIC gives insights into the latest developments and trends in the market, from retail concepts to technological novelties to progressive design trends in the Middle Kingdom. The clearly structured fair segments present the latest national and international collections: FASHION JOURNEY (international exhibitors), IMPULSES (designer brands), SECRET STARS (accessories), NEW LOOK (womenswear), URBAN VIEW (menswear), CHIC-YOUNG BLOOD (streetwear), CHIC TAILORING (bespoke), BAGS & SHOES, CHIC-KIDZ (kidswear), HERITAGE (leather, fur, downwear), FUTURE LINK (technological innovations), PH Value (knit).

FASHION JOURNEY, the international area at CHIC, offers a comprehensive overview of overseas brands. Italy will again present the biggest international group participation with a focus on exclusive shoe brands. The Hong Kong Productivity Center (HKPC) organizes the Hong Kong Pavilion and Korean brands will be shown in the “Preview in China” pavilion. Individual international exhibitors present their collections to the Chinese professional buyers and can make relevant business contacts for entering the Chinese fashion market. The VIP visitor matching for international brands will be upgraded. Special importance is attached to the research and selection of suitable business contacts for their potential distribution partners in China.

At the IMPULSES area young designers show their fascinating, creative collections. MAO MART HOMME, KING PIN, WEI YUN etc. inspire with surprising materials and combinations and high design aspirations. Western looks meet Chinese tradition, currently the major theme in Chinese fashion design.

SECRET STARS sets the stage for the whole world of accessories, ranging from jewellery and hats to scarves, belts, watches to scents and lifestyle products, presented by brands like KINGWAY, H.RAG, Insilk, ROFEIA hats with strong international distribution.

NEW LOOK is dedicated to the developments in womenswear. Young designer labels present themselves here just as well as specialized premium brands. CHICHY is an exciting designer brands, founded by two Chinese sisters after studying fashion design in Paris. HANAMOLI is characterized by their collections made of real silk.

URBAN VIEW looks at the modern man. In addition to classic looks, brands like YI SEN and BEI KENMAN increasingly strong “Smart Casual” collections, corresponding to the current market trend. The office dress code is getting more and more relaxed, giving men more options to express their fashion style.

Premium brand SJ from Hong Kong shows fashionable travelwear at the CHIC-YOUNG BLOOD segment, next to further international and national brands with a focus on fresh, individual looks for the young consumer, from one-stop-shop collections up to avant-garde styles. Fashion Insight presents trendy Korean brands. MR GUGU & MS. GO from Poland uses CHIC again as their essential platform for the Chinese business.

CHIC TAILORING is the fair segment for high-quality bespoke collections. Classic looks with a modern twist, current trends in the individual production process are topics for NINGBO FA HAN SHI, GOLD MANDARIN DUCKS and ZHUANGCHEN from Yiwu.

CHIC-KIDZ is all about the youngest generation. Brands like AIZABASIC from Shanghai present everything around kidswear and school uniforms in the colorful, creative show-in-show, tailored to the market needs of babies and children also including the fashion demands of the teenage generation.

Future Topic Sustainability

The SUSTAINABLE ZONE at CHIC September will look back at 70 years of sustainable development in China while also looking into the future. Sustainability is a consumer topic met with increasing interest especially by the young consumers, GenZ (born between 1998 and 2016) in particular. A strong consumer group that spends the biggest proportion of their income in global comparison. CHIC picks up on this trend and points the way to the future.

CHIC Services: Efficient Visitor Marketing

In September China´s most important fashion and lifestyle fair puts the focus specifically on the effectiveness of the fair participation, providing a holistic promotion for business deals, product release, trend forecasting, and industrial analysis. Special marketing activities accurately connect exhibitors and Chinese market players: “We are always at CHIC to look for interesting international brands, at last CHIC we found a very nice Italian brand with a good sense of design which matches JOC very well. We will start the cooperation within shortly. We are looking forward to CHIC's next edition for further researches.“ JOC, Changzhou, Jiangsu

CHIC September regularly welcomes around 60,000 visitors from all over China, the important players of all distribution channels are on site looking for new brands: agents, wholesalers, e-Commerce platforms, buyers, multi brand stores; purchasers like JD.COM, AMAZON.CN, NETEASE, CARREFOUR, AEON, THE GREEN PARTY, UMI LAB, CHONG, MUMUSO, SANFU, WESTLINK, LUDAO, MDAY, etc. buyers for brands and shops like MAGMODE, OK, PLAYLOUNGE,THE MIX PLACE, THE FASHION DOOR, WATER STONE MARKET, TUCHENG, 1 WOR, THE HOUSE OF ELEMENTS, 313 CLOTHING STUDIO, SOFREE, FASHION STUDIO, JASON, ENJOYME.CN. etc.

Individually for each exhibition segment and according to the particular needs of the exhibitors important visitors are especially targeted and invited to CHIC by the organizers. Creating connections to the relevant trade contacts is supported by several activities, individual match makings are carried out before, during and after the fair, on site visitor groups will be guided to relevant exhibitors, matching collections are introduced.

Program: CHIC TALKS und CHIC SHOWS

CHIC TALKS offers visitors and exhibitors alike a professional platform to gather information and to network. The seminars, held by market insiders, provide important information and contacts for the Chinese market and the market entry in China. The CHIC SHOWS present selected collections at different fashion shows, showing the developments in the fashion market and reflecting creative ideas and trends.

CHIC SHANGHAI, the reliable partner for the fashion business in China

More information: en.chiconline.com.cn

