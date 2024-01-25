Children's wear FW24 buyers guide

Pitti Bimbo 98 was held from January 17-19, 2024 and featured childrenswear for the FW24 season. It is considered to be the premier childrenswear show in Europe, both in size and in the quality of the brands on display. Many companies involved in the fair adhere to GOTS, (The Global Organic Textile Standard), whose label assures eco-friendly shoppers of responsible manufacturing practices for organic textiles. GOTS certification requires products to contain a significant percentage of organic fibers and limits the use of synthetic and regenerated ones. It emphasizes sustainable production methods that minimize chemical inputs and environmental harm.

Petite Parade Fashion Show at Pitti Bimbo Credits: Petite Parade/Courtesy Pitti Bimbo

One of the highlights of the Pitti Bimbo fair has always been the fashion show, which returned last season after a break during the Pandemic. Eight companies, Appulu , Haidænd'si:k, Infantium Victoria, Kombizona Kids, Pype, Raspberryplum, Upa and Walkiddy displayed looks from their FW24 collections in the ‘Petite Parade’. The show provided plenty of trend inspiration, as well as important seasonal key items.

One of the most important themes in childrenswear this season can be summed up by the Danish word, hygge, which conveys the idea of comfortable conviviality. It engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being with shapes that are cozy and cocooning with an element of vintage styling.

1. Outerwear

Whether coats are wool, faux furs or nylon puffers, they are mostly in cocoon shapes. Colors range from subtle to bright and playful. Pitti Bimbo exhibitors showed coats with a contrast lining.

Appulu zip-up plaid coat with contrast lining Credits: Appulu/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

UPA hooded coat in ticking stripes and green lining Credits: UPA/Courtesy: Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo 98

Cocoon shaped quilted nylon puffers are a key item.

RaspberryPlum children's puffer coat Credits: RaspberryPlum/Courtesy: Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Faux fur and shearling will be important fabrics for FW24.

Pype faux fur coat Credits: Pype/Courtesy: Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Kombizona check coat with faux shearling lining Credits: Kombizona/Courtesy: Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

2. Everyday Dresses

Girl’s dresses will have a vintage feel. They can be in a layered pinafore style or rendered as ‘twofers’

Appulu multi-layered pinafore dress Credits: Appulu/Courtesy: Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Infantium Victoria dress Credits: Infantium Victoria/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Walkiddy dress with mushroom trim Credits: Walkiddy/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Pype layered dress Credits: Pype/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Pype layered dress Credits: Pype/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Walkiddy print dress Credits: Walkiddy/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Vintage style party dresses

From RaspberryPlum, party dresses in layered tulle and accessorized with cowboy boots looked adorable.

RaspberryPlum scalloped lace party dress Credits: RaspberryPlum: Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

RaspberryPlum tulle party dress Credits: RaspberryPlum: Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

3. Sweater knits

Sweaters for FW24 will have a Hygge appeal when they look hand-knitted and rendered in the softest of wool. Infantium Victoria used a space-dyed popcorn knit for a sweatsuit set, while Haidænd'si:k displayed textured layers and a cropped layer with 3D embellishments.

Haidænd'si:k yellow cropped sweater Credits: Haidænd'si:k/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Infantium Victoria popcorn knit set Credits: Infantium Victoria/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

Haidænd'si:k knit set with 3D florals Credits: Haidænd'si:k/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

4. Fancy tops

Blouses in soft organic materials get fancy, with ruffles on the collar or with 3D embellishments.

Haidænd'si:k 3D embellished blouse Credits: Haidænd'si:k/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

UPA linen blouse with a ruffled collar Credits: UPA/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo

5. Sweatsuits

Walkiddy showed slim-fit olive khaki cotton sweatsuits updated with a playful whale print.

Walkiddy sweatsuit Credits: Walkiddy/Courtesy Giovanni Giannon for Pitti Bimbo