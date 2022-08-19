Childrenswear brand Frugi supports circular cotton collaboration

Circular childrenswear brand Frugi is collaborating with the Cotton Lives On recycling programme. The initiative aims to give new life to worn out cotton clothing as roll mats often provided to people experiencing homelessness.

The Cotton Lives On programme extends the life of cotton in a way that helps both people and planet. The programme promotes sustainable living by educating consumers on cotton’s natural lifecycle in order to divert unwanted cotton from landfill. Frugi strongly supports this ambition by championing sustainability and demonstrating what it means to be truly circular.

The Cornwall-based company is a leader in sustainable childrenwear. The company recently formed a rental partnership with thelittleloop, the first UK subscription for children’s clothing, as well as Hire Street, for Frugi Bloom maternitywear. Frugi is also a member of the Circular Textiles Foundation (CTF), a non-profit organisation that aided the company to design a system of fibre-to-fibre recycling into future collections. The new CTF mark on Frugi labels will guarantee that Frugi clothes can be recycled to make new ones - customers simply scan a QR code to find out where to send it.

Sarah Clark, CEO of the Frugi Group, comments: “Our participation in the Cotton Lives On programme is another strong step for Frugi to become fully circular. Frugi believes in the power of cotton, demonstrated through our use of organic cotton, and this programme embodies the importance of keeping these valuable fibres in circulation, and in doing so, protecting the planet we play on.”

Kim Kitchings, Sr. Vice President, Cotton Incorporated says, “The Cotton Lives On recycling programme is about extending the life of cotton clothing. Cotton is a natural, durable and sustainable fibre which can be recycled at the end of its life. The Cotton Lives On programme is for clothing that has really reached the end of its use. So much goes into landfill and what we’re trying to do is make as much use out of this natural resource as possible by turning old cotton clothes into something useful. We are thrilled to have Frugi join the Cotton Lives On programme working to reduce textile waste and close the loop on cotton sustainability as they look at opportunities with U.S. cotton.”