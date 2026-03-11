Citizen to release watch collection with Vera Wang

Watch company Citizen has announced it is launching a designer collaboration with Vera Wang in spring 2027, as part of the brand’s investment in its women’s watch business.

The Vera Wang for Citizen collection is part of the watchmaker’s 50th anniversary of its Eco-Drive Innovation. It has been developed “through a close creative partnership” with the American designer, with Citizen expressing that Wang has been hands-on involved across concept development, material selection, and case architecture.

The collection will feature 24 pieces, “bridging the worlds of horology and jewellery,” and will include ready-to-wear styles for men and women, and jewellery-inspired pieces. Each piece will be powered by Citizen's proprietary Eco-Drive technology, which converts any natural or artificial light into energy to power the watch, eliminating the need for battery replacement.

Jeffrey Cohen, president of Citizen Watch America, said in a statement: "At Citizen, innovation has always been about more than technology – it's about how technology empowers design. Partnering with Vera Wang, one of the most iconic female designers, was a rare opportunity.

“This wasn't a licensing relationship; we collaborated side by side. Vera chose Citizen intentionally, and the trust and respect between us allowed her vision of how women wear watches today to guide the process. The result is a collection that resonates with our long-time fans and a new generation of women seeking style, sophistication, and performance."

Commenting on the collaboration, Wang added: "My decision to partner with Citizen was deeply intentional. With more than 100 years of watchmaking expertise, they bring a level of technical innovation and craftsmanship that's rare in the industry.

“Their ability to execute at scale without compromising artistry allowed us to explore new silhouettes and reimagine how time can be worn for women who define their own style."

This is the latest fashion move from Wang, following the news in January that the celebrated designer would be expanding beyond bridal with a new modern ready-to-wear line in partnership with Batra Group, which will debut in the UK and European markets for autumn/winter 2026.