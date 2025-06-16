City light, spring mood: LolaLiza taps Romy Monteiro for a targeted Dutch capsule at Wehkamp

Belgian fashion brand LolaLiza has joined forces with Dutch actress and singer Romy Monteiro and leading e-commerce retailer Wehkamp to launch an exclusive capsule collection, marking a strategic push into the Dutch market following earlier local successes. The collaboration is a curated edit of LolaLiza’s ready-to-wear pieces, personally selected by Monteiro. Known for her elegance on stage and screen, Monteiro lends her signature aesthetic, sophisticated, feminine, and confidently modern, to a collection designed to resonate with the style sensibilities of Dutch consumers.

LolaLiza x Romy Monteiro x Wehkamp. Credits: LolaLiza

Cross-channel, rooted in style and strategy

Designed as a fusion of feminine flair and everyday versatility, the capsule showcases Monteiro’s personal favorites. By aligning with a high-profile Dutch personality and leveraging Wehkamp’s digital reach, LolaLiza positions itself to win over both hearts and wardrobes in the Netherlands.

This partnership also serves a dual purpose. On the business-to-consumer front, it provides direct access to a wider consumer audience in the Netherlands. On a business-to-business level, it sends a clear signal to wholesale partners: LolaLiza is deeply attuned to local tastes and ready to activate market-specific campaigns that drive brand visibility and sell-through.

LolaLiza x Romy Monteiro x Wehkamp. Credits: LolaLiza

The collection: Romantic femininity meets modern city vibes

Set against the charming cityscape of Amsterdam, the campaign visuals speak the language of spring: light, airy, and full of optimism. Think soft floral dresses like the R-NOURIA SNK, tailored twinsets such as the CS-LANA top with the JS-LANA skirt, and relaxed co-ords like the CS-PALMA 2 and JS-PALMA combo, pieces that balance elegance with practicality​.

Hero items include the R-MONTEIRO dress, a tribute to Romy herself, injecting a personal signature into the line. Structured jumpsuits like P-ROOMY and P-FLORY, along with refined denim and coordinated separates, offer a wardrobe built for modern, multi-faceted women who transition seamlessly from day to evening. The visual mood, including bright pastels, soft tailoring, and easy silhouettes, positions the collection perfectly for spring-summer wardrobes, while emphasizing LolaLiza’s core identity: accessible fashion with a refined touch.

LolaLiza x Romy Monteiro x Wehkamp. Credits: LolaLiza

By tapping into Monteiro’s broad Dutch appeal and Wehkamp’s robust e-commerce platform, LolaLiza bridges cultural proximity and digital-first retail strategy. The result is a compelling example of omnichannel execution, melding celebrity collaboration, exclusive product curation, and targeted online distribution to expand footprint and fuel brand equity in a key growth market.