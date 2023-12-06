Claridge’s unveils Louis Vuitton Christmas tree

The 2023 Christmas tree at London’s five-star hotel Claridge’s has been designed by French fashion house Louis Vuitton, following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld, Christopher Bailey, Alber Elbaz and Diane von Furstenberg.

Located in the hotel lobby, the Claridge’s Christmas tree by Louis Vuitton is a sculptural creation within two large, open Louis Vuitton trunks, which tower on top of each other at a height of 5.2 metres.

Claridge’s Christmas Tree by Louis Vuitton Credits: Claridge’s

Inspired by the art of travel, each trunk is adorned with Claridge’s travel stickers of yesteryear and an oversized Louis Vuitton luggage tag.

Inside the trunks are 15 vertically placed chrome repurposed trunks of varying heights that tower to create the silhouette of a traditional Christmas tree and reflect the Art Deco architecture of the hotel.

Scattered atop the silver trunks and amidst the snowy landscape of the tree are 21 Louis Vuitton mascots, including Father Christmas himself.

Commenting on the tree, Paul Jackson, general manager of Claridge’s, said in a statement: “Christmas is the most magical time for us here at the hotel and we look forward to welcoming guests and seeing visitors immerse themselves in Louis Vuitton’s world.”

