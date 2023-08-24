Clarks and Eastpak announce collaboration

What do you get when you cross an iconic backpack and British shoe brand?

Eastpak and Clarks, two fashion companies renowned in their respective domains, have joined forces to create a fusion of iconic backpack design and British footwear expertise. The collaboration melds Clarks' enduring comfort philosophy, in motion since 1825, with Eastpak's utilitarian aesthetics that have been motivating individuals to move since 1952. The result is the Clarks X Eastpak Torhill Boot, a testament to their shared legacy and innovative prowess.

Tara McRae, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Clarks, said in a statement, "Our fundamental aim at Clarks is to provide individuals with the ease of moving comfortably. This principle underpins our every endeavor. A partnership with Eastpak was an organic choice, given our aligned values. Their dedication to empowering personal expression through products resonates with our ethos. Collaborating with a kindred forward-looking brand that challenges conventions and promotes inclusivity is an honor."

The Clarks X Eastpak Torhill Boot finds inspiration in two Clarks classics: the Wallabee and the 90s-born Big Gripper. Crafted from authentic Eastpak weatherproof canvas, the boot employs Strobel construction, heightening flexibility and robustness to weather conditions.

Ensuring comfort with every step, a moulded and removable leather contour cushion footbed has been integrated in addition to a lightweight thermoplastic rubber outsole. A distinctive Clarks profile merges seamlessly with Eastpak's iconic zipper, carry tag, and woven label, showcasing the craftsmanship of both brands, with a shoe resilient against the elements.

Clarks X Eastpak will be available in selected stores from 24th August 2023.