Clean jeans brand HNST launches sustainable heavy-weight t-shirt

Clean jeans brand HNST is entering the market with a new heavy-weight t-shirt. The HNST-tee consists of 80% recycled cotton and 20% organic cotton. In this way, the new Antwerp jeans brand wants to counterbalance the polluting fashion industry with other types of clothing as well.

Sustainable t-shirt

According to the UN, the fashion industry is responsible for 8 to 10 percent of global CO2 emissions. An average t-shirt made of 100% cotton is responsible for about 4.83 kg of CO2 emissions and consumes 2,720 liters of water. But due to the ingenious production process, the new HNST t-shirt emits 63% less CO2 and consumes 93% less water. Moreover, the brand is aware that a full truck of textile waste is dumped or burned every second in the world. That's 86,400 times a day or 31.5 million a year. Such trucks are full of textiles from cuts that are out of fashion, but whose textiles are still perfectly usable, as are remnants from the production process, such as cut strips and lace. HNST recycles such textiles and turns them into new fashionable garments. 80% of the HNST-tee is made of discarded textiles and textile surpluses from the fashion industry and 20% is made of organic cotton.

Picture: HNST Collection, courtesy of the brand

Quality t-shirt

In addition to its sustainable composition, the HNST-tee is a sturdy, qualitative t-shirt. The fits for men and women come in black and white and have a boxy fit, so the shirt hangs loosely around the body. The fit for women is a tad shorter at the bottom to accentuate the waist. The subtle and qualitative details, such as the oval rounded neckline, make the HNST-tee the perfect everyday t-shirt.

Picture: HNST Collection, courtesy of the brand

First there was jeans

The Antwerp player has experienced incredible growth in the past two years thanks to the support of various investors with the necessary know-how. What started with new jeans from leftover textile has now evolved into the very first HNST-tee. HNST successfully transfers the knowledge and skills of their jeans production to other garments as well.

Picture: HNST Collection, courtesy of the brand

Sustainable down to the details

HNST also works very consciously when it comes to jeans. A conventional pair of jeans consumes about 3kg of raw cotton and 7000 liters of water. A pair of HNST jeans uses only 361 liters of water. The entire production process is located in Europe, the brand is extremely transparent in how everything is manufactured. HNST does not make superfluous labels and with its progressive production method, HNST saves not only water but also agricultural land. HNST offers a repair service for your clothing and when you bring in your old jeans, you get a €15 discount on your next purchase.

ABOUT HNST

HNST is a young, contemporary jeans brand that aims to set the standards in the fashion industry by leading by example. HNST jeans are stylish, timeless and extra comfortable - and they are also sustainably and circularly produced. The pieces in the brand's new collection consist of 56% recycled cotton. HNST communicates products and production methods in an honest, transparent way, hoping to inspire other brands to do the same.

Thanks to the investment fund Freshmen, HNST has some prominent captains of industry on board, including Wouter Torfs (CEO Torfs Schoenen), Bart Claes (CEO JBC), Hendrik Winkelmans (founder Fiets!) and Anne Chapelle (Ann Demeulemeester and Haider Ackermann).

WHY JEANS?

HNST co-founder Lander Desmedt is an entrepreneur with a passion for sustainability and circular business models. The choice for jeans was quickly made: "The fashion industry is one of the most polluting sectors in the world. The average pair of jeans consumes 7,500 liters of water in production, is colored with harmful chemicals, washed with techniques that are bad for people and the planet, and is too often produced in questionable conditions. At HNST we thought: we can do better, we are going to do it ourselves."