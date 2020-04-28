Clearpay Report: Spring trends for 2020

British shoppers are buying sneakers, casual leggings, easy denim and barely-there makeup, which are among the main shopping trends for spring.

That’s according to digital payment provider Clearpay’s first-ever global fashion and beauty report.

Focusing on trends and shopping patterns based on purchases made by 7.3 million Clearpay consumers across more than 43,000 brands and retailers, the report features global data in terms of what customers are buying. UK-specific data, drawn from over 800,000 customers, shows that people like to shop after dinner on their mobile devices and that they are, on average, in their early 30s.

Even before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, spring runways highlighted a new nonchalance consisting of flowing silhouettes and relaxed suits featuring shorts. This new dress code is in line with British consumers who are working from home and looking for clothes that provide both comfort and sophistication.

Here are more key takeaways from Clearpay’s global fashion and beauty report.

Logo prints and blue hues are most wanted

Clearpay’s report shows that customers are mainly shopping from London, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Glasgow, with the most popular brands and retailers being Asos, JD Sports and Marks & Spencer. Print trends include logos, stripes and checks, while shoppers favor blue, grey and gold hues in their clothing.

Marks & Spencer’s skinny jeans as most popular product

The most-purchased spring clothing item are Mark & Spencer’s ivy skinny jeans, with 74 percent of online reviewers saying that they would recommend the product to a friend. The jeans are followed closely by Puma’s core leggings and Nike’s Air Force 1 sneakers.

Customers from Belfast, Liverpool and Manchester buy sneakers

While customers in London and Glasgow are buying high waisted and skinny jeans, sneakers are the most purchased items in Belfast, Liverpool and Manchester. Meanwhile, in Leeds people are stocking up on bodysuits and fishnet tights are preferred by shoppers in Birmingham.

Nostalgia as main trend for autumn

The report predicted that autumn will focus on nostalgia, with collections featuring luxe equestrian and 80s rocker elements. Though capes, pumps, skirt suits and a piece of colored leather will be some of the most sought after items of the new season, several spring trends, such as maxi dresses and clutches, will remain successful once autumn arrives.